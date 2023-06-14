Growing up, Gregory and Gabriel Griffin had five brothers, one sister, and their parents. In sports, getting girls, and schooling, these two always fought against each other.
Because of behavioral issues resulting from their parents’ divorce, they were told in junior high school that they would be nothing in life. In the assistant principal’s office, things unfolded.
“There is no help for your kids; they will be in jail or dead by the age of 18,” the assistant principal said.
Right then and there, they took a step back to evaluate their lives and make changes for the better. These guys ultimately flip the narrative.
After years of working in finance firms, Gregory and Gabriel decided to start The Real Estate Twins, specializing in new home and residential sales.
“It’s just the way we put our minds together, Ecclesiastes 4:9, that two is better than one,” Gregory said. “For everything we have done, we have always followed each other accidentally.”
The Real Estate Twins are a huge success in many areas around Houston, including Baytown. Both twins’ love for Baytown runs deeper than anything else. It’s simply their roots that they will bleed for.
“When I went off to college, I didn’t appreciate it at first; I didn’t respect where I came from,” Gabriel Griffin said. “But it is who I am; it made me who I am, and I love it.”
The city of Baytown has contributed so much to both that they attributed their life success to living and growing up here because, without Baytown, they both shook their heads and said that they wouldn’t be this far in life.
Highlighting their ties to the city and how, in the end, it has meant a lot to them through all its highs and lows and amazing moments. They each summed up the broader sense of what Baytown means to them, more impassioned than ever.
“The only place to ever give us an opportunity was Baytown,” the twins said.
If they are able, they intend to give their all to the city. Local families are helped by the Griffin twins’ unique events in Baytown. A crawfish boil, bag drives, back-to-school sponsorships, and other community-oriented events have been organized by them.
“You get to a point in your career where you have the sense to serve your community and make a change,” Gabriel said.
Interested in helping the community, they are emotionally invested in the fact that so much goes on in people’s lives and would like to reintegrate they are here to help.
“Your battle is my battle; we’re trying to help you get to the finish line,” Gabriel said.
Whatever Baytown needs, they will contribute for as long as they are here on this earth. They want to contribute in so many other ways, including by running for city council if that is what God has destined them to do in the community, and they will greatly accept that path if given to them.
In addition, they are opening their own Twin Financial Solutions inside Food Town on North Main on July 1 and will teach lessons in the community regarding credit repair to help people achieve a new life.
In other words, they emphasized one specific contribution they would like to make to Baytown. They would like to educate African Americans and all people regarding financial literacy, as it is not taught or talked about enough in the world today.
“This is a company that serves all markets, and we don’t leave anyone behind; that is why financial literacy is important,” Gabriel said.
They both hope to make a positive impact on Baytown.
“They look at us and say, ‘You know what? I can do that,’” Gabriel said. “I know them; I have the same upbringing as them; there is no excuse for me.”
