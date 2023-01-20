The City of Baytown will be turning 75 on Tuesday, Jan. 24. To commemorate this milestone, the Baytown Historical Preservation Association is hosting a birthday celebration. Citizens are welcome to attend the event on the 24th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Republic of Texas Plaza, 5117 North Main Street.
To start the celebration, Baytown historian Chuck Chandler will describe what an early pioneer may have seen when he first arrived in 1916 in the area now known as Baytown.
The Honorable Brandon Capetillo, mayor of Baytown, will speak and welcome everyone to the commemoration, which begins a yearlong celebration of Baytown as it marks a semi-sesquicentennial.
To celebrate this momentous occasion with a blast, Mayor Capetillo will pull the string for the ceremonial firing of a historical cannon remembered by many Baytonians. But before the firing of the big gun, BHPA board member Kevin Plante will give a little history on Maria—the cannon that once stood outside the old Rebel Motel on Highway 146 North.
After the cannon firing, there will be cake and punch served in the barn while it lasts.
To give visitors a glimpse of what it was like to live in the community before industry, BHPA docents dressed in period attire will conduct tours of the 1894 one-room Wooster School and 1910 Brown-McKay Farmhouse.
As the late Baytown historian A. Jean Shepherd always stated, “With Baytown’s rich history, you could build a picket fence around it with historical markers.”
Among the numerous historical markers the late Trevia Wooster Beverly was responsible for obtaining, the one she did for the City of Baytown’s 70th birthday was a labor of love. In 2018, the marker was placed at Town Square on Texas Avenue.
To learn more about Baytown’s rich history and historical markers, visit the BHPA’s website at www.baytownhistory.org.
