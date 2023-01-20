The City of Baytown will be turning 75 on Tuesday, Jan. 24. To commemorate this milestone, the Baytown Historical Preservation Association is hosting a birthday celebration. Citizens are welcome to attend the event on the 24th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Republic of Texas Plaza, 5117 North Main Street.

To start the celebration, Baytown historian Chuck Chandler will describe what an early pioneer may have seen when he first arrived in 1916 in the area now known as Baytown.

City of Baytown Historical Marker at Town Square

