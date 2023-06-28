Mark Pinney, Past President of the Rotary Club of Baytown, presented awards to directors from the 2022-2023 service year in the final meeting of his year. He presented The David M. Kadjar Dedicated Service Award to Dr. Tom Kelchner. This award is given to a Rotarian who has displayed a steady and consistent track record of involvement and service to the club. The intention of this award is to recognize someone who has, for many years, been consistently engaged and active in many aspects of the club, serving and representing Rotary in the most impactful way.

Pinney then awarded Rotarian Paul Wankowicz the New Rotarian of the Year award, which goes to a member who has joined the Rotary Club of Baytown within the past few years. This club member became active from the moment inducted, got involved in the business of the club, service and fundraising efforts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.