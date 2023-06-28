Directors and officers in the Rotary Club of Baytown were awarded by Past President Marc Pinney for their service during the 2022-2023 year. From left, Dr. Tom Kelchner, Jim Ferris, President Nominee Ledell Johnson, Past President Marc Pinney, Steve Quillen, Club President Jared Fulleylove (2023-2024), Daryl Fontenot, Aaron Stryk and Dr. Shannon Ramirez. Directors not present included: Dr. Lynda Villanueva, President Elect Erika Foster, Debbie Busch, Dave Smith, Paula Torres and Melissa Reabold.
Photos by Carol Skewes
President Jared Fulleylove and Past President Marc Pinney
Dr. Tom Kelchner and Past President Marc Pinney, who presented Kelchner with the David Kadjar Dedicated Service Award.
Paul Wankowicz and Past President Marc Pinney, who presented Wankowicz with the New Rotarian of the Year award.
Aaron Stryk and Marc Pinney
Dr. Shannon Ramirez and Marc Pinney
Daryl Fontenot and Marc Pinney
Jim Ferris and Marc Pinney
Ledell Johnson and Marc Pinney
Steve Quillen and Marc Pinney
Dr. Tom Kelchner and Marc Pinney, as Kelchner receives his appreciation award as a director of the club.
Mark Pinney, Past President of the Rotary Club of Baytown, presented awards to directors from the 2022-2023 service year in the final meeting of his year. He presented The David M. Kadjar Dedicated Service Award to Dr. Tom Kelchner. This award is given to a Rotarian who has displayed a steady and consistent track record of involvement and service to the club. The intention of this award is to recognize someone who has, for many years, been consistently engaged and active in many aspects of the club, serving and representing Rotary in the most impactful way.
Pinney then awarded Rotarian Paul Wankowicz the New Rotarian of the Year award, which goes to a member who has joined the Rotary Club of Baytown within the past few years. This club member became active from the moment inducted, got involved in the business of the club, service and fundraising efforts.
Pinney then presented awards to Sergeant at Arms Jim Ferris, Secretary Daryl Fontenot, President Nominee Ledell Johnson, and Directors Dr. Shannon Ramirez, Aaron Stryk, Steve Quillen and Kelchner. Directors not present included: Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Erika Foster, Debbie Busch, Dave Smith, Paula Torres and Melissa Reabold.
Club President Jared Fulleylove’s year of service begins July 1.
