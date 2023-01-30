Tuesday’s sustained, high-intensity rainfall resulted in the overflow of domestic wastewater. This standard release is required to notify the public, but it is necessary to note that no one who receives drinking water from the City of Baytown has been impacted.
City Manager Jason Reynolds said, “These reports are designed to inform, and not scare, our residents. We are required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to let the public know about the overflow. It is important to know that drinking water from the City is safe to drink and use.”
Baytown Public Works is closely monitoring the situation. The area potentially affected by the sanitary sewer overflow includes:
- Burnett Bay receiving stream
- Goose Creek receiving stream
As of January 24, at 11:55 p.m., the estimated volume of released wastewater at the listed receiving stream(s) was greater than 100,000 gallons. Additionally, as of January 24, at 11:55 p.m., the overflow(s) came to a stop.
Appropriate local governmental officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) werenotified within 24 hours of the spill.
IF YOU RECEIVE YOUR DRINKING WATER FROM THE CITY OF BAYTOWN, YOUR WATER QUALITY HAS NOT BEEN COMPROMISED AND IS CONSIDERED SAFE FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION.
The City of Baytown continues to be proactive in rehabilitating the sewer system, spending more than $137 million in improvements since 2002. The city has elected to participate in the TCEQ’s Sanitary Sewer Overflow Initiative. Throughout the 10-year term of this plan, the city reports annually to the state to demonstrate progress made and milestones completed in relation to the schedule submitted. As with every system, the oldest sections of the city have historically been where most rehabilitation efforts have been focused.
For more information, contact Public Works Assistant Director Sterling Beaver at 281-420-5300.
TCEQ requires this mandatory notification and the information below:
Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth.
Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. Do not swim in affected areas.
If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
