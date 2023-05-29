Memorial Day is a time set aside to remember those who served our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.
It is no different in Baytown. Once again, veterans, their families, friends, dignitaries, and those who just want to honor soldiers for what they did in past wars came to Bicentennial Park for a time of remembrance.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 912 presented the annual Memorial Day ceremony. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department assisted in putting on the event.
With a few clouds hanging above, it threatened to rain on the ceremony but never did. “I love it. I come every year,” Tom Peeler, a local veteran, said. “I brought my umbrella. I am ready.”
Peeler said he served in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne from 1953 to 1956.
“It means a lot to me,” Peeler said. “We remember all of the ones that lost their lives. We’re still here. We are the lucky ones. Thanks to them, we’re here.”
District 2 Councilwoman Sarah Graham said she was glad to see everyone out, even though they knew there was a chance for rain.
“Everyone body takes remembering our veterans very seriously,” Graham said. “It just makes me proud to be a part of the community and to see them come out early in the day in this weather. We just have to remember how important our troops are to us and those that gave their lives.”
Jerry Johnson, past commander of the VFW 912 Post, thanked everyone that helped with the program. He recounted the story of how “Decoration Day” became known as Memorial Day. He said a drugstore owner, Henry C. Welles, suggested businesses close for a day “in a solemn and patriotic manner that fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the Civil War.” A group of war widows began to plant wildflowers on the graves of soldiers, and the townsfolk began to place wreaths and crosses at the soldier’s graves. Then they began to fly the American flag at half-staff to signify respect for those that fought and died in wars.
“An American tradition was born,” Johnson said. “Now, nearly 160 years later, we gather today on this proud day of remembrance and ask that we join in not only to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the good of this great nation but what was truly reflected in their legacy.”
Johnson said Memorial Day is a time to be reminded of the true cost of freedom.
“Above all, as an attempt to pay back our debt as American citizens, we also must not only remember the fallen but also it is our responsibility to teach the youth that nothing comes without cost. The sacrifices are meaningless without remembrance. So, carry this story to our children,” Johnson said.
Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo spoke a few words at the ceremony.
“We are very fortunate as a city to have such a large amount of folks who come out here every year to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Capetillo said.
Capetillo said some might leave the ceremony and barbecue some food, swim in a pool, visit with friends, or participate in other activities.
“But we are so fortunate that we get to do it in a country that is free,” Capetillo said. “Around the world, others are envious of the freedoms we have. A lot of times, we take it for granted what we have here. I ask that you take a few moments today to reflect on our freedoms and how we get to enjoy our lives.”
Capetillo is a past commander of the VFW Post 912 and is an Air Force veteran who served in Desert Storm.
The keynote speaker for this year’s Memorial Day ceremony was Lt. Col. Ernesto F. Curiel, commander and professor of Air Force Sciences.
“It’s a great honor to be one of the thousands standing before people just like you in locations all over the world speaking about our brave men and women who sacrificed everything for us to be here today,” Curiel said. “I appreciate you trusting an awkward engineer to get up here and say a few words.”
Curiel asked if anyone knew about ChatGPT, the Artificial Intelligence Chat Bot that can write songs, papers, and even speeches.
“I thought about getting the program to write me some words, but would it be able to know what Memorial Day is?” Curiel asked. “It can probably gather a bunch of articles, get some names, stories but it would also likely question the motives of those going to war. It wouldn’t understand why we set aside a day to remind us of the people who willingly entered battle knowing the risk so others can have the freedom … freedom of speech … freedom of press … freedom to assemble and religious freedom. More and more you see these freedoms being discussed and fought for as technology advances, but it starts with the military who died for this country that allows us to debate these items.”
Curiel asked the audience, “What is Memorial Day?”
“How would you explain it? Do you think most Americans could tell you…or would they have to ask Google?” Curiel said. “Would they say it’s a day we wave American flags around and pay tribute to our veterans, not knowing it’s for our fallen? Do you think some people would say it’s a weekend of discounts? How about a day to barbecue and drink? It’s Ok to get together and celebrate our freedom but remember to remind those around you why they can enjoy that beverage or meal or be able to scroll on that phone without the government restricting sites or posts.”
Curiel said a world without war is ideal but sometimes it is necessary to “liberate oppressed people, end genocide and topple terrorist regimes.”
“Men and women from all walks of life have shared the common bond of their oath to defend this nation … no matter the danger or the enemy,” Curiel said. “And for the ones who were not able to return home to their loved ones, we owe them a debt of gratitude. Not just today, but every day. Some of you have friends or family members you know who lost their lives serving, make sure you remember those who you lost and share their story this Memorial Day. If you don’t know anyone, then go look up someone and share their story.”
The names of Baytonians who went to various wars and conflicts around the world but never came home, were read at the ceremony.
The Baytown Veterans Ceremonial Guard gave the ceremony’s Presentation of Colors. Members of the Boy Scout Troop 134 and Cub Scout Pack 134 gave the Pledge of Allegiance, while Sid Ellis gave the invocation. Many civic clubs laid wreaths at Baytown Veterans Memorial Plaza, including The Rotary Club of Baytown, the Baytown Lions Club, the Pilot Club of Baytown, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 126, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 922, the VFW Post 912, and the Auxiliary to the VFW Unit 912. Other clubs that laid wreaths are the American Legion Post 323, the Evening Pilot Club and the Kiwanis Club of Baytown. A POW/MIA wreath was also laid.
“Taps” was also played at the end of the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.