Baytown Police Chief John Stringer visited with members of the Kiwanis Club of Baytown to share with them how he, detectives and sergeants came up with vision and mission statements for the department. Stringer also discussed how he and his team put together a strategic plan for the police department.
Among the points in Phase I of the plan are building community partnerships and establishing mental health services for citizens and mental wellness services for officers.
Stringer added that accountability and transparency were part of the plan. In addition, Stronger emphasized how the department has reached out to the Hispanic community more since he came on board in August 2021.
Stringer also said the plan included more outreach through social and traditional media as well as more police visibility within neighborhoods.
In Phase II, which began in January, Stringer said the plan entails publishing police policies online, attending community meetings and leveraging media platforms. Internally, the plan calls for establishing performance management software and “formal mechanisms to give employees greater voice and ownership in the department’s future and development.”
Stringer also wants to build a partnership for a high school outreach program with the police department, including Lee College, and explore more opportunities with Bay Area Council on Drugs & Alcohol.
There are also ongoing oriented policing initiatives, such as the Citizen Police Academy, Coffee with a Cop, National Night Out, D.A.R.E. and the Bay Area Ministerial Alliance. Through the Unidos Program, Stringer said they had developed a relationship with the Hispanic community, facilitating two-way communications, focusing on basic quality of life for Hispanic residents, and providing resources.
