Police Chief John Stringer

Police Chief John Stringer 

 Matt Hollis

Baytown Police Chief John Stringer visited with members of the Kiwanis Club of Baytown to share with them how he, detectives and sergeants came up with vision and mission statements for the department. Stringer also discussed how he and his team put together a strategic plan for the police department. 

Among the points in Phase I of the plan are building community partnerships and establishing mental health services for citizens and mental wellness services for officers.

