Baytown Police Beat Jun 26, 2023 Jun 26, 2023 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme heat warning Baytown police are reminding people to make sure their pets have plenty of shade, fresh water, and attention during the extremely hot temperatures expected this week. Stolen vehicles A white 2022 Sunset Trail camper trailer was reported stolen Monday in the 300 Block of Winkler Drive. A black 2016 Cadillac Escalade with the Texas license plate number 7BRX was reported stolen by a tow truck Monday in the 3900 block of Hawaiian Court. Criminal mischief A vehicle was damaged in a criminal mischief incident that happened Monday in the 5200 block of Interstate 10. Vehicles sustained damage in a criminal mischief incident Monday in the 5100 block of I-10. AssaultsPolice said two brothers were involved in a disturbance Monday in the 500 block of North Jones Street. One was mailed a citation after it was discovered they hit the other person with a closed fist. Robberies A total of $700 was reported stolen in a robbery that happened Monday in the 800 block of West Texas Avenue. 