Stolen vehicles
A red 2019 Ford F150 Raptor with the Texas license plate number 3447Y15 was reported stolen Thursday in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard.
A black 2020 Ram truck with the Texas license plate number MXB0478 was reported stolen Thursday in the 6900 block of Garth Road. The truck is worth $58,000.
A black 2020 GMC Denali 2500 with the Texas license plate number 3DVYYR was reported stolen Thursday in the 1600 block of Santavy Road. The truck is reportedly worth $65,000. Police said the entire truck is stock other than a black cattle guard on the front bumper and a slick top bed cover covering the bed of the truck.
Stolen construction equipment
A $21,000 orange Kubota L2800 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 1200 block of Archer Road.
Bullets found
Police responded to a report of an undetermined amount of unspent 9mm bullets found Wednesday in the 3400 block of Wisconsin Street.
Thefts
Hundreds of dollars worth of clothing were stolen Wednesday from a store in the 6300 block of Garth Road.
A front license plate was reported stolen Wednesday in the 4400 block of Interstate 10 from a gray 2016 Toyota Tacoma.
Alcohol worth $20 was reported stolen Thursday in the 2400 block of Garth Road.
Metals worth $6,000 were reported stolen Thursday in the 3100 block of Garth Road.
A firearm worth $485 was reported stolen Thursday in the 2011 block of Ward Road.
Police arrested a 32-year-old man for stealing $550 worth of items Thursday in the 6600 block of Highway 146.
Police arrested a 20-year-old man after gambling equipment worth $300 was reported stolen Thursday in the 8800 block of Falcon Court.
Burglaries
Police responded to a burglary and vandalism report Thursday at a vacant free-standing residential building in the 2000 block of Superior Street. Household goods worth $59,000 were stolen in the incident, police said.
Assaults
A woman told police she witnessed an unknown Black man punching her teen child in the face area Wednesday in the 3700 block of Garth Road. The man was described as being between 30 and 49 years of age with tattoos. Police said the case is under investigation.
Police took an assault report Wednesday in the 1600 block of Florida Street.
An assault by contact incident was reported Thursday in the 600 block of East Defee Avenue.
Police pursuit
Police became involved in a pursuit Wednesday at 4th Street and Texas Avenue with a black Cadillac Escalade.
Copper seized
Police were able to seize stolen copper wire during a traffic stop Thursday in the 4700 block of State Highway 146.
Fraud
A total of $8,409 was reported stolen in a forgery/fraud incident Thursday in the 100 block of Rolling Wood Drive.
DWI
Members of the Traffic Management Team arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive.
A 41-year-old man was arrested by the Traffic Management Team Friday morning near the 100 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg for DWI.
Drug possession
A 22-year-old Houston man was arrested by the Baytown Police Street Crimes Unit Thursday in the 4800 block of Goose Creek Drive for possessing several grams of marijuana and amphetamines/methamphetamines.
Criminal mischief
A building was damaged in a criminal mischief incident Thursday in the 2800 block of North Main Street.
