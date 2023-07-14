Deadly weapon assault

A Baytown man told police that his neighbor was shooting at his house Wednesday in the 2400 block of Massey Tompkins Road. Once officers arrived, they heard multiple shots being fired. Additional units came to the scene and set up a perimeter. Police said they arrested 59-year-old Nick Osgood of Baytown. No injuries were reported. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

