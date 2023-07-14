A Baytown man told police that his neighbor was shooting at his house Wednesday in the 2400 block of Massey Tompkins Road. Once officers arrived, they heard multiple shots being fired. Additional units came to the scene and set up a perimeter. Police said they arrested 59-year-old Nick Osgood of Baytown. No injuries were reported. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run incident was reported Wednesday in the 3500 block of Garth Road. The fleeing vehicle was described as a black Toyota Tundra TSS model with minor damage to the passenger front bumper.
Stolen vehicles
A 2004 Honda CRF150F dirt bike was reported stolen Wednesday in the 1900 block of Interstate 10.
A black flatbed 2019 Kearney trailer with the Texas license plate number 960340K was reported stolen Wednesday in the 7500 block of Garth Road.
A blue 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Thursday from a car lot in the 4300 block of I-10 by an unknown man.
Assaults
A man told police his nephew struck him in the face while attempting to take control of him Wednesday in the 4100 block of I-10.
Police said an unknown man assaulted another man Wednesday at a store in the 5600 block of Garth Road. The unknown man entered the location and asked if he was in line, police said. He asked again and an argument ensued. The unknown man punched the other man in the face area, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Thefts
A phone worth $1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 1700 block of Garth Road.
Clothes worth $200 were stolen Wednesday from a store in the 1900 block of I-10.
A vehicle was broken into Wednesday at a hotel in the 4900 block of East Chase and $2,500 worth of parts were stolen.
An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday for stealing $90 worth of items at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
Burglaries
A vehicle was burglarized on July 7 in the 2800 block of North Main. A phone worth $500 and other items were stolen in the incident.
Stalking
Police took a threats report Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.
Recovered trailers
A Baytown detective assigned to the Special Investigations Division recovered a stolen 48-inch Transcraft flatbed trailer in the 1900 block of I-10.
A 53-inch Utility cargo trailer was recovered thanks to a Baytown detective working with the Special Investigations Division Wednesday in the 1900 block of I-10.
Fleeing driver
Police said a guard rail was struck by someone driving a silver Honda CR-V Wednesday in the 2100 block of Decker Drive. The driver fled before police arrived at the scene.
Unlawful weapon possession
Police arrested a 29-year-old man Wednesday after a traffic stop on I-10 for unlawful carrying of a weapon and having several grams of marijuana, depressants and other drugs.
Identify theft
An identity theft incident was reported Wednesday in the 10000 block of Lauren Creek Drive.
DWI
A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday morning for driving while intoxicated and having an open alcoholic container in the 2900 block of State Highway 146.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.