Baytown Police Chief John Stringer and Officer Bret Rasch

Baytown Police Chief John Stringer and Officer Bret Rasch

 Photo by Jason Calder

Baytown Police Chief John Stringer recognized one of his own for saving a man who was potentially endangering himself as well as others. 

Stringer said about 5:37 p.m. April 15, Officer Bret Rasch was coming back to Baytown after completing a transport to the Harris County jail. Upon arriving at the Interstate 10 entrance ramp in Houston, Rasch saw a naked man standing on the entrance ramp to I-10. The officer believed this type of behavior to be either a person in a mental health crisis or under the influence of a narcotic.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.