Baytown Police Chief John Stringer recognized one of his own for saving a man who was potentially endangering himself as well as others.
Stringer said about 5:37 p.m. April 15, Officer Bret Rasch was coming back to Baytown after completing a transport to the Harris County jail. Upon arriving at the Interstate 10 entrance ramp in Houston, Rasch saw a naked man standing on the entrance ramp to I-10. The officer believed this type of behavior to be either a person in a mental health crisis or under the influence of a narcotic.
After radioing dispatch and summoning assistance from the Houston Police Department, Rasch activated his emergency lights, exited his patrol car and verbally commanded the man to stop. The man ran across the main lanes of eastbound I-10 during heavy rush hour traffic. Stringer said Rasch feared the male was going to be hit by a vehicle and get seriously injured or killed, or the man could cause a major accident where innocent citizens could be injured.
Stringer said Rasch knew he was far outside his jurisdiction and backup was far away, so he knew he had to act immediately to preserve the life and safety of other citizens.
Stringer said Rasch crossed eastbound I-10 on foot towards the man as he climbed over the concrete barrier.
“The male began to run and cross traffic on the westbound lanes, nearly getting struck by a vehicle, placing himself in an extremely dangerous situation with the speed of the moving traffic,” Stringer said. “Officer Rasch gave chase after the male in the outside lane of traffic, giving him verbal commands to stop, which the male refused to acknowledge.”
Stringer said Rasch had to deploy his taser, but the first one was ineffective.
“Officer Rasch quickly reloaded his taser and deployed it a second time toward the male’s back. It was effective in causing the male to fall to the ground,” Stringer said. “Officer Rasch was able to handcuff and pull the male out of the main lanes of travel.”
With the assistance of an off-duty Houston police officer and the Houston Fire Department/EMS, Rasch was able to transport the man away to receive the help he needed.
“Officer Rasch demonstrated the highest of professional standards,” Stringer said. “He bravely placed the safety of the male and other motorists above his own to preserve life. Officer Rasch’s effort to save a human life brought great credit upon himself, the Baytown Police Department and are in the highest traditions of the law enforcement service.”
