While discussing goals during the recent City of Baytown annual retreat, Mayor Brandon Capetillo had a message for council members – “get in front of citizens.”
The mayor’s directive came after City Manager Jason Reynolds displayed the three strategic goals of Baytown, a city with a population of 82,543. The goals are Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces; Tourism and Activities; and the Fire Department.
“What is missing?” Reynolds asked the council members.
Some answers were considered, but District 4 Councilwoman Heather Betancourth spoke up, saying, “measurements.”
At this point, Capetillo suggested that council members begin to hold town halls within their respective districts once per year. Citizen input is considered a form of measurement, Capetillo said.
None of the projects and long-term plans for the city mention Fire and EMS, Public Safety, or Core Services. For instance, there are 53 parks in Baytown, but the Parks and Recreation budget is not mentioned in any of the plans.
Reynolds pointed out the same goes for the budgets of Fire and EMS, Public Safety and Core Services.
During the two-hour meeting, Reynolds led the City of Baytown council and department heads through an alignment and goal-setting meeting Wednesday. The meeting followed a process of identifying misalignments, strategic communication disconnects and unanswered citizen concerns.
The process began by identifying the three categories of concern for the workshop and the city: Critical Infrastructure, Economic Prosperity and Beautification.
Some of the discussion dealt with the misalignment between the council and staff.
“Why are there misalignments between our departments and our projects?” Reynolds asked.
Staff pointed out that the council approves new projects and those projects are handed off to their departments for implementation without taking anything off the overloaded staff.
“We have citizen dissatisfaction because we have new projects, but old issues are not ‘fixed,’” District 6 Councilman Mike Lester said.
Capetillo referred to the issue as a problem between ‘triage and actual work.’
District 3 Councilman Ken Griffith added that staff needs to know whether to work on immediate needs or long-term projects.
“I want the staff to understand that I do not intend to disrupt their day-to-day priorities. I want to be able to tell the citizens that the City is aware of the issue and is working on a solution,” Griffith said.
Griffith further emphasized communication as a critical part of the process of running the city. In his comments, he noted that the past strategic plan did not include first responders.
“Moving forward, I would like to see a clear path for our first responders in our strategic planning,” he said.
Reynolds told the assembled group that with 1,100 employees in 14 departments, communication between citizens, elected officials and department heads, and their staffs is currently a major misalignment that must be measured, implemented, and budgeted for Baytown to move forward. He added that the most critical action before all components of the city at this point is clarifying expectations. Reynolds emphasized that clear communication must make the ties between elected officials, department heads and staff. The overall communication must reach the citizens, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.