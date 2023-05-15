A Baytown man has pleaded guilty prior to trial and received a 60-year sentence for robbing and killing a 65-year-old man in a wheelchair, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.
“It is important to remember that our elderly and disabled neighbors are vulnerable to scams, schemes and violence,” Ogg said. “This kind and generous man was killed by people who took advantage of him just because they could.”
The trail for 41-year-old Marcus Donnell Gilbert was set to start this week, but he pleaded guilty Friday to murdering John Henry Fernandez, 65, who was discovered by Baytown police after they performed a welfare check on him at the urging of family and friends, who had not seen him since Christmas of 2017. Fernandez was found dead on Jan. 2, 2018. Reports say both Fernandez’s hands and feet were bound and tape had been placed over his mouth, suffocating him. He was found in a locked bedroom.
Officials at Ogg’s office said Gilbert, who is also known as “Skunk,” and his girlfriend moved into Fernandez’s Baytown apartment more than a month before he was killed.
Ogg’s office stated that Fernandez was known throughout the apartment complex as a “gentle, grandfatherly type, did not have family in the area and needed help.”
An agreement was allegedly made for Gilbert’s girlfriend to provide some help in exchange for letting them live with him. Harris County DA’s Office officials said she did not help Fernandez but instead allowed Gilbert to visit often, which they feel led to the planned robbery and murder of Fernandez on Christmas Day 2017.
Investigators were able to track Gilbert and his girlfriend and discovered they had taken Fernandez’s television, ATM card and cellphone.
Once captured, Gilbert said his girlfriend had killed Fernandez and tied him up after he was dead.
The girlfriend, identified as Alicia Keator, 40, said Gilbert kicked, beat and tied up Fernandez and killed him by stuffing a bedwetting pad in his mouth and using duct tape to close his mouth and eyes. She said they watched Fernandez die and left with the television and other belongings.
Baytown Police arrested both Gilbert and Keator and charged them with capital murder. Gilbert had faced life in prison with no parole but pleaded guilty to receive the 60-year sentence. He will have to serve at least 30 years before he becomes eligible for parole. He cannot appeal the conviction or the sentence.
Assistant District Attorney Chris Handley, a chief in the Trial Bureau of the DA’s Office, handled the case with Nancy Ta, a prosecutor in the DA’s Homicide Division.
Ta said authorities found Fernandez’s body because he was known for sitting on his porch and talking to everyone.
“The neighbors were concerned because they hadn’t seen him in a while,” she said. “They thought he might have died of natural causes, but the reality was too horrific to imagine.”
Handley said he felt Gilbert most likely decided to take responsibility after having time to think about what he had done.
“They hatched the plan on Christmas Eve and killed him on Christmas Day,” Handley said. “At the end of the day, he knew the cruelty of what they did. I think he finally came to terms with the sobering reality of the justice that would be served.”
Keator is expected to appear at 8:30 a.m. in the 228th District Court for pre-trial motions, according to court documents.
