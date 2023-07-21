Baytown man found guilty of Mother’s Day murder By Matt Hollis, matt.hollis@baytownsun.com Jul 21, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Baytown man has been found guilty of capital murder for stabbing a 50-year-old woman to death on Mother’s Day.Byron Lloyd Collins, 34, was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday for killing Nataliya Shal in her West Baker Road apartment on Mother’s Day, 2016. Court records show the case is on appeal. Collins’s arrest came after detectives discovered a cigarette butt with his DNA on it.Police did a welfare check on Shal, where she resided at The Lakes at Madera Apartments, 305 W. Baker Road. They found Shal’s body inside the apartment. Detectives eventually found Byron Collins at the same apartment complex where Shal was murdered. Detectives said robbery was not the motive, but they did discover evidence of a sexual assault. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - July 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Charlene Hilda Bailey Lutz 9 hrs ago Juana Antonia Largaespada Miranda 9 hrs ago Nancy (Norris) Baumbach 9 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey Have you started shopping for back-to-school supplies? You voted: Yes No Finished already Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Lee College names 5 finalists for regent Cain’s town hall hears both sides Rehab Center going strong at 75 Guys: 5 signs it’s time to talk to the Doc Baytown man found guilty of Mother’s Day murder Baytown Police Beat Local woman reaches century mark Filing period begins today Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDestiny Lea Daniele LinahanBarrett Station Homecoming: Parade, food and fun highlight 37th annual celebrationGeorge RosasTwo children drown in San Jacinto RiverConnie Lee McLaughlinBaytown Police Beat July 16Patricia BuschKing of the CourtMurder trial of Baytown man beginsMissing swimmer’s body recovered in San Jacinto River Images Videos CommentedLetter to the Editor: My God – My Kids – My Bay (1) Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor Jul 19, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: National/Texas History Day contest Jul 14, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: No one should be surprised Jul 12, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: My God – My Kids – My Bay Jul 10, 2023 1 Letter to the Editor: Surprise at new Hotel insurance bill Jul 10, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Illegal fireworks activity Jul 7, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads NOTICE TO BIDDERS CITY OF BAYTOWN Jul 20, 2023 CITY OF BAYTOWN IFB 23-0741 Jul 20, 2023 1999 18 welbuilt aluminum, 60hp $6,000 Jul 20, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.