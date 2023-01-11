Baytown Little Theater will enter its recent production of “District Merchants” in the Theatre Network of Texas state competition Feb. 21-26 in Victoria. It will be one of nine plays from across the state competing.
The play by Aaron Posner is described as an “uneasy comedy.” Based loosely on William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” it is set among the Black and Jewish populations of Washington, D.C. during the Reconstruction era.
The Theatre Network of Texas, formerly named Texas Nonprofit Theatres, was formed in 1971 to encourage programmatic and managerial excellence in the Texas theater community.
Kim Martin directed “District Merchants” during its original run Sept. 30-Oct. 16 and will also direct the competition version of the play. The theater selected the play as its contest entry before the season started and original cast members will return. They are Robert Richard, Ryan Scheppe, Cardero Berryman, Iman Ferrari, Zachary Lowry, Abigail Vernier, Roslynd Hopson and Destiny Gordon.
The play includes comedy and romance along with an exploration of race and prejudice. First produced in 2016, it is contemporary in its focus despite its historical setting.
There will be public performances at the Lee College Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, ahead of the competition performance Feb. 23 in Victoria.
Martin noted that this year is the 10th anniversary of BLT advancing to regional and national competition with “God of Carnage” in 2013.
Competing at the state level gives local volunteer actors and crew the opportunity to be critiqued by experienced actors and directors and to see plays produced by some of the strongest community theaters across the state. The competition is part of TNT’s TexFest, which also includes workshops on both stagecraft and theater management.
