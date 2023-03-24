Baytown Little Theater holds auditions for “Murder on the Orient Express” Mar 24, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baytown Little Theater will hold auditions for the classic whodunnit, “Murder on the Orient Express,” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, March 26-27, at the theater, 2 E. Texas Ave.The play, based on the mystery novel by Agatha Christie, will be directed by Patti Meiners. Performances will be May 12-28.Auditions are open to anyone. Roles are for adults of various ages, both men and women. 