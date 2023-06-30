The Baytown Lions Club held its Officer Installation banquet at The Monument Inn in LaPorte on June 27. Installed as officers for 2023-24 were: Roy Price, 1st vice president; Harvey Oyler, club president; Jackland McDowell, 2nd vice president and club coordinator; Kathy Anderson, director; Pete Cote, 3rd vice president and tail twister; Kathy Jeager, director; Vaughn Davidson, tail twister; Carol Leskovjan, club secretary and LCIF coordinator; and Sarah Baldwin, director.
Also pictured at left is Dr. Anthony Price, immediate past president. Not pictured are Assistant Secretary Brittany Merryman; Treasurer Beth Thompson; Lion Tamer, Membership Chair and Director Garry Nelson; Tail Twisters Ken Martin, Randy Casey, Lendell Keene and Travis Gaynor. Officers were sworn in by Past President Lion Don Coffey, not pictured.
Immediate Past President, Dr. Anthony Price and President Harvey Oyler
Lions Club Secretary and LCIF Coordinator, Lion Carol Leskovjan was presented with the Eye Bank Angel award.
Immediate Past President Dr. Anthony Price and President Harvey Oyler presented Club Marketing Coordinator Dawyne Litteer with the Texas Lions Camp Jack Wiech award.
Immediate Past President Dr. Anthony Price, Club Treasurer Lions Dwayne Litteer, Lion Kathy Anderson and Club President Harvey Oyler.
Anderson was presented the Melvin Jones Fellowship award.
Past President Don Coffey and Immediate Past President Dr. Anthony Price hand over the gavel to new President Harvey Oyler.
