Baytown city council members sent the city’s Animal Control Advisory Committee back to the drawing board Thursday evening after reviewing an incomplete list of changes to its Animal ordinance.
Tony Gray, the city’s director of health, reported the committee had been unable to agree on the definition of nuisance cats and a change suggested by city staff that would make it unlawful to feed stray cats.
“The proposals were all set together,” Gray said. “In order to get past the indecision of not everyone agreeing with definition, they wanted to pass and make sure the other proposals went forward.”
The Animal ordinance was the subject of a council work session held before the regularly scheduled July 27 council meeting. As such, the matter was open for discussion, but no official action.
“Go back and hash that out,” Mike Lester said near the end of the 55-minute session. “That’s what we asked them to do. It was simple. They said, ‘Well, we don’t want to do this tough part, let’s just ignore that and do this other part.’
“That’s not what we asked them to do.”
Mayor Brandon Capetillo agreed.
“We need a recommendation from the committee. They’re going to fall off the fence somewhere, and then council will consider it at some later date,” he said. “I’m not going to put this on the next meeting agenda because we’re not ready.”
Gray reported that only four of the seven members of the Animal Control Advisory Committee attended its July 20 meeting to weigh in on staff-proposed changes and those that were there all had problems with some part of the nuisance cat definition.
The proposed ordinance would define a nuisance cat as a cat that:
• Roams and is not microchipped or fixed;
• Causes damage to property (including urinating, defecating or destroying vegetation);
• Causes a disturbance by provoking other animals;
• Feeding contributes to breeding and unmanaged population growth. City of Baytown staff would work with known feeders and target known feed locations for trapping.
“Right now, we don’t have any ordinance in place,” Gray said. “That’s the gap.
“The cats, by ordinance, are allowed to roam. Those cats that roam are the source of all the cats. They procreate and all of a sudden you have more cats. The supply just keeps going.”
Picking up on a question asked by council member Sarah Graham, Lester said, “As long as cats run loose in the city that are not spayed or neutered, they’re going to create population. You’re never going to trap 100% of any cat community.
“We have to get back to the human side of this, which is what this ordinance says: if you’re going to have an indoor-outdoor cat in the City of Baytown and you let that cat outdoors and it’s not neutered, it’s a nuisance. It’s going to breed.”
One other proposed change in the Animal ordinance was roundly disliked by council members.
It was a charge by the city for citizens to surrender their animals, or strays they find.
The proposal was based on charges by other cities in the area. It would require a $50 payment for an owner to surrender his pet and a $25 payment to bring in a stray.
“I’m a little hesitant about the owner and stray surrender prices,” Graham said. “Will it cause a reluctance for people to come and surrender animals in a humane way? To me, if we add $50 it just seems like a way we’re creating to make the animals not our problem.”
Gray said the purpose of those fees for the owner and stray are to de-incentivize people who come and dump off animals from different areas other than Baytown.
Council member Jacob Powell agreed with Graham.
“If someone comes in to surrender they’re told they need to pay $50, that dog would end up on the street,” he said. “I’d be more opposed to (the fee for) the stray animal. We’re either going to get the call to pick it up or they’re going to bring it in for us.
“Is it saving us $25 by them doing it for us? But then we’re going to turn around and charge them, I don’t know.”
Gray said the city’s Animal Services building was 30% over capacity or more.
Lester clearly had a bone to pick with Gray.
“You don’t even charge fees (now) and people who try to bring strays in are told, ‘No, we’re full.’ I’m having real heartburn with that. I get more grief about the cost of the animal control facility and the lack of service than any other operation in the city. It’s amazing how many calls I get,” Lester said.
“(If) we have a citizen out there that calls and needs service, we need to provide it. That’d be like the someone calls 9-1-1 for a crime and they go, ‘Well, we’re real busy, we can’t come today.’ We can’t go down that road.”
