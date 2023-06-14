The Baytown Historical Preservation Association will host another history lecture on Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) in the barn meeting room at the Republic of Texas Plaza, 5117 North Main Street, Baytown.
Jim Parsons, a native Baytonian, will give an enlightening program on the history and architectural design of many well-known buildings in the gulf coast area, including Baytown, and will tell about the myths and legends behind some of them. Following the presentation, there will be a short Q&A session.
One of Parsons’ favorite Deco buildings in Baytown is the First National Bank of Goose Creek, located at 300 West Texas Avenue. The bank building, built in 1948, was designed by famous Houston architect Alfred C. Finn.
Parsons puts a passion for the state’s history and architecture to work, coordinating programs and educational outreach as Programs Director for Preservation Houston, which includes architectural walking tours, video tours and lectures.
In addition to his preservation work, Parsons has written about and photographed cities across the United States as a freelance author, editor, and photographer. He has co-authored several books about Art Deco architecture in Texas, including “Houston Deco: Modernistic Architecture of the Texas Coast” and “DFW Deco: Modernistic Architecture of North Texas.”
Personalized signed copies of Parsons’ books will be available for purchase after the program.
This event is free and open to the public; however, reservations are encouraged as seating is limited. To be guaranteed a seat, email info@baytownhistory.org or call 281-421-2099 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and the number of people attending. Phone calls will only be returned if deemed necessary.
For more information about the Baytown Historical Preservation Association and its activities, visit their website at www.baytownhistory.org.
