The Baytown Historical Preservation Association will host another history lecture on Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) in the barn meeting room at the Republic of Texas Plaza, 5117 North Main Street, Baytown.

Jim Parsons, a native Baytonian, will give an enlightening program on the history and architectural design of many well-known buildings in the gulf coast area, including Baytown, and will tell about the myths and legends behind some of them. Following the presentation, there will be a short Q&A session.

