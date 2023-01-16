The Baytown Historical Museum is excited to announce the first book signing of Chuck Chandler’s recently published book on Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The book, Baytown, is published by Arcadia Publishing.
Chuck was born and raised in Baytown, and other than graduating from Texas A&M and 10 years’ service in the Navy as a helicopter pilot, has lived in or near the city all his life. He retired from ExxonMobil and after retirement, worked another 14 years for two contract companies. He taught Industrial Instrumentation as an adjunct instructor at Lee College for 10 years.
He currently serves as a member of the Harris County Historical Commission and the Chambers County Historical Commission. He has written Texas State historical marker applications for six markers in Baytown, and is also Admin for the Hamman’s Baytown History….with a Twist Facebook site.
Chuck has written more than 150 historical columns for the Baytown Sun. His paper on the early history of the Cedar Bayou Methodist Church appeared in the 2021 Heritage Journal, an annual publication of the Texas United Methodist Historical Society.
Since recently completing his first book, he is currently working on books about the Goose Creek oil field and Cedar Bayou brick yards.
Chuck is donating a compilation of various old bricks to the museum. They will be on display, along with other displays, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Baytown.
Please join Chuck and friends for his first book signing on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The museum is located at 220 West Defee Avenue. For further information, please call 281-427-8768.
