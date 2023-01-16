Baytown by Chuck Chandler

 The Baytown Historical Museum is excited to announce the first book signing of Chuck Chandler’s recently published book on Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.  The book, Baytown, is published by Arcadia Publishing.  

Chuck was born and raised in Baytown, and other than graduating from Texas A&M and 10 years’ service in the Navy as a helicopter pilot, has lived in or near the city all his life.  He retired from ExxonMobil and after retirement, worked another 14 years for two contract companies.  He taught Industrial Instrumentation as an adjunct instructor at Lee College for 10 years.

