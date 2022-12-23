Baytown Historical Museum Christmas Tree Fantasy Contest Winners Dec 23, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 First place - Service League of BaytownPictured is Service League member Jessica Bitterly. Second place - Baytown Kennel Club Third place - Awards & Engraving Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baytown Historical Museum has announced the winners of their Christmas Tree Fantasy contest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Christina Contreras Dec 20, 2022 Sun Weekly Survey Should Elon Musk step down from Twitter? What do Sun Readers think? You voted: Yes No I don't care. Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News Merry Christmas from The Baytown Sun Baytown Historical Museum Christmas Tree Fantasy Contest Winners Standoff safely averted Inclement Weather Notice Habitat for Humanity Holiday Home-Makers Challenge Winners Don’s Daily Parable - Exactly my size Little Biddy Bits - Skipping Christmas? The Old Cedar Bayou Post Office Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSue WilliamsNew era of plastic recycling begins in Baytown‘Today is a day we’ll never forget’ - Optimist Club brightens holiday for local familyEugene “Gene” Paul MackertPOLICE BEAT: Asleep at the wheelPolice Beat – Two-wheeled evasionCarter’s 28 lead Eagles past CrosbyDeparting city manager reminiscesSun newspaper deliverer shows mercy to shooterLee captures second at HISD tournament Images Videos CommentedChambers County OKs nearly $200,000 per year ballfield bill (1)8-5A honors Barbers Hill’s Malone as top newcomer (1) Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Letters to the Editor Quite a stretch - Letter to the Editor Updated 23 hrs ago 0 Shame on You Mr. Biden - Letter to the Editor Updated 23 hrs ago 0 It’s Jesus birthday - Letter to the Editor Dec 19, 2022 0 The “Legend of the Spider” is found in the folklore of Ukraine Dec 16, 2022 0 Letter To The Editor - Who do you trust to impart the news? Nov 30, 2022 0 Praises for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital - Letter to the Editor Nov 28, 2022 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads *HAULING HANK* Will haul-off trash, Dec 22, 2022 AAA Quality Tree Trim/Removal/Land Dec 22, 2022 Office Assistant needed. Send Dec 22, 2022
