The Baytown Fire Department assisted several firefighters, including those at Mont Belvieu, with a house fire in the Country Meadows subdivision. A Baytown firefighter has a non-fire-related emergency and was taken to the hospital. Officials believe the fire was started by batteries being charged in the garage.
Baytown Fire Department personnel were on hand over the weekend to assist firefighters in Mont Belvieu in extinguishing a house fire.
At about 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Baytown firefighters were dispatched to a mutual aid residential structure fire at the Country Meadows subdivision, which is in Mont Belvieu’s response area, according to Casey Carranza, Baytown Fire Department spokeswoman.
“Baytown Firefighters on Engine 6 were the first to arrive on the scene, where they found flames coming from the two-story home,” Carranza said.
Carranza added that a Baytown firefighter suffered a medical emergency as crews performed fire suppression operations in front of the home. A mayday was declared, and the firefighter was transported to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital by Mont Belvieu EMS and Baytown personnel, where he was admitted.
Carranza said the firefighter was still in stable but critical condition as of Tuesday.
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office stated they extend their thoughts and prayers to those at the Baytown Fire Department and asked that the community keep this firefighter in their prayers.
“Every day, firefighters put their lives on the line protecting and saving our citizens. I hope this firefighter fully recovers,” Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.
Baytown Engines 3 and 4 also responded to the scene and assisted the Mont Belvieu Fire Department in extinguishing the fire. The Beach City Volunteer Fire Department and Cove Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire.
No other injuries or fatalities were reported, Carranza said.
Ryan Holzapfel of the Chambers County Fire Marshal’s Office said they investigated the fire and determined the cause.
“It was accidental,” Holzapfel said. “There were some batteries being charged in the garage.”
