House fire

The Baytown Fire Department assisted several firefighters, including those at Mont Belvieu, with a house fire in the Country Meadows subdivision. A Baytown firefighter has a non-fire-related emergency and was taken to the hospital. Officials believe the fire was started by batteries being charged in the garage.

 Photo courtesy of the Baytown Fire Department

Baytown Fire Department personnel were on hand over the weekend to assist firefighters in Mont Belvieu in extinguishing a house fire. 

At about 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Baytown firefighters were dispatched to a mutual aid residential structure fire at the Country Meadows subdivision, which is in Mont Belvieu’s response area, according to Casey Carranza, Baytown Fire Department spokeswoman. 

