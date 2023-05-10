Baytown City Council heard comments from citizen Byron Schirmbeck before discussing and approving a consent item to approve 18 additional automatic license plate readers for the Baytown Police Department.
The Consent Agenda is a list of items that may be approved with one vote and no discussion.
Schirmbeck began by explaining that ALPR cameras record every license plate that passes by, even if you are a law-abiding citizen. The data is kept by Baytown Police Department in a searchable database for up to one year. With the data from a license plate, it is possible to reveal personal information about a citizen and that individual’s habits and lifestyle. Schirmbeck stated that he is “concerned that personal data may be used by bad actors for personal or political gain.”
“There are plenty of instances where that has happened,” Schirmbeck said. “I am concerned about possible data breaches, and I am also concerned about when the system makes a mistake, and that can happen.”
The consent item was set to be approved without discussion, town hall meetings, or any information from the vendor. Schirmbeck asked that the item go back to the committee for further discussion and more information from the vendor. He stated that the city always likes to include stakeholders in decisions. The citizens of Baytown are the stakeholders and should be given an opportunity to be involved in this decision, Schirmbeck stressed.
Following Schirmbeck’s comments, Councilman Ken Griffith recommended that the item approving the purchase of additional ALPRs for the city be returned to the CCPD committee for further discussion and information. Griffith said in his review of the item “that there may be possible Fourth Amendment issues.”
After Griffith’s statement, city council heard from Baytown Police Chief John Stringer, who referred many of the questions to IT officer LT Aaron Crowell.
Chief Stringer stated that the courts “have ruled that there is no reasonable expectation of privacy in your vehicle on public roads.”
However, there have long been hints that the tracking of vehicles’ movements could, under some circumstances, trigger Fourth Amendment concerns, which is a concern expressed by Councilman Griffith and Schirmbeck. As far back as 1979, the Supreme Court declared that “an individual operating or traveling in an automobile does not lose all reasonable expectation of privacy simply because the automobile and its use are subject to government regulation.” More recently, the Court’s application of the Fourth Amendment has evolved significantly in response to technological “innovations in surveillance tools.” Over time, the Court has ruled before installing a GPS tracker on an automobile for long-term monitoring (despite precedent suggesting that vehicular movements are not private).
With regard to data retention, Lt. Crowell said Flock, the company that is offering the cameras, retains the data for 30 days.
“The police department retains the data for one year,” Crowell said. “Further, this technology has been used by the BPD for at least the past 17 years.”
Crowell went on to say that the cameras were not used for enforcement purposes. They collect data on the vehicles that pass by on the roadway. According to Crowell, ALPRs sent 6.5 million reads to the department in the last 30 days, with 840 of those being “hot list” reads. Hot lists are Amber alerts, Silver alerts, stolen vehicles or vehicle license plates that are in the National Crime Information Center. Crowell could not report the number of actions on hot list reads because he has not had time to review all the reads. He also informed city council that Flock data is available to sworn and civilian investigators, but not available to the public.
The data is criminal justice system-protected data and cannot be accessed through the Federal Open Information Act, Crowell told city council.
Crowell said Flock is available to homeowners’ associations and is currently being used in neighborhoods in the city.
“Whether you agree or not, your vehicle data is being photographed and recorded when you enter and leave certain neighborhoods,” Crowell said.
Crowell added that HOA systems are not able to access police department data.
Councilman Griffith asked for measurables over the past year the system has been in use. Crowell replied that he has anecdotal information, but he does not have empirical data to present to the city council members.
In his final comments, Chief Stringer said that his goal is to make Baytown the safest city in Harris County.
“This also falls in line with one of the (President Joe Biden’s) pillars of 21st Century Constitutional Policing Program,” Stringer said.
The final vote was all ‘yes’, except for one ‘no’ vote by Councilman Griffith.
After the meeting, Councilman Griffith said, “There wasn’t enough solid data for me. The issue was rushed. No brakes in Phase II. There was no balance between citizens’ rights and giving the police the support they need. I will be coming alongside Chief Stringer to get more information to relay to my constituents.”
It is important to note that in 2012, the Supreme Court ruled in U.S. v. Jones that the police need a warrant in order to install a GPS tracking device on a car and use it for extended surveillance. As described by Chief Stringer and Lt. Crowell, it appears the purpose of ALPRs is to collect data on individuals that may prove valuable to law enforcement at some point in the future.
Although the Supreme Court has not yet addressed whether police access to historical ALPR data requires a warrant, appeals courts have begun hearing challenges to warrantless ALPR database searches.
