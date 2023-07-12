Baytown council meeting canceled Jul 12, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Baytown city council meeting that was scheduled for tonight has been canceled.The meeting was set for 6 p.m. tonight at City Hall. Jason Calder, The City of Baytown spokesman, said the meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum. He added that agenda items could be moved to a later council meeting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Public Administration Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - July 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Shirley Massey Hartless 9 hrs ago Jack E. Williams 9 hrs ago Lauren Paige Richardson Jul 10, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey Are you prepared for a major hurricane? You voted: Yes No Not yet Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Non-traditional graduations heading back to Lee College Crosby’s Mooneyham commits to Nicholls TEC fines Chambers County Judge Sylvia for elections violations Memory Wall debuts Murder trial of Baytown man begins Congrats sixth graders on DC win Texan Baytown/Highlands committee invites everyone out to its 2023 Toss It Like A Boss Cornhole Tournament Baytown council meeting canceled Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHotel insurance bill hits $1.8 MBases Hamburgers set to return to BaytownWoman killed in suspected road rage crashHJS, others mourning loss of beloved coachLauren Paige RichardsonDaniel (Dan) Flores ConejoRetiree Price mixes old with newLawyer says reserve judgment for suspected DWI driverFourth of July festivities draw thousandsTrevor Wayne Smith Images Videos CommentedState’s DEI ban, tenure shift will harm higher education (1)Letter to the Editor: My God – My Kids – My Bay (1) Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor: No one should be surprised 4 hrs ago 0 Letter to the Editor: My God – My Kids – My Bay Jul 10, 2023 1 Letter to the Editor: Surprise at new Hotel insurance bill Jul 10, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Illegal fireworks activity Jul 7, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Thank You Supreme Court Jul 5, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor - Fortune favors the Bold Jul 5, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads 5 Family Sale 9203 McCullum Park 3 min ago ESTATE SALE Fri & Sat 9 am & Sun 1 3 min ago Daycare worker needed, $11/hr, $11 3 min ago
