Baytown city council has helped pave the way for a couple of road projects thanks to passing a purchasing agreement and enacting the public necessity process for tracts of land along the road.
A purchase agreement for some property acquisition at the H-E-B Grocery store at 6430 Garth Road was approved first.
Michael Leech, capital projects assistant director in the Public Works and Engineering Department, said the purchase agreement has two components. One was for the purchase of property in fee, a real estate term which means the owner can do whatever they want to the land as long as they adhere to established easement and zoning laws.
The second part involves the procurement of a temporary construction easement.
“The difference there is the property in fee will remain the property of the City of Baytown and perpetuity and the temporary construction easement will revert back to H-E-B upon the conclusion of the construction,” Michael Leech, capital projects assistant director in the Public Works and Engineering Department, said.
The agreement’s total price is $220,000, including the fee purchase and temporary construction easement.
Leech said H-E-B will remove a fueling station sign at their cost, and the city will pay for instrument recording and closing costs.
In addition, H-E-B would be responsible for any lien cost, but Leech said none had been discovered to date through the process.
Leech added that the closing date on this project has yet to be determined, but with council approval, they will work with H-E-B to finalize it.
Council also approved authorization for a public necessity declaration to help facilitate the acquisition of 46 parcels along Garth Road for the widening project.
“This is just for Phases A and B, so you can imagine there will be more in the future as we go through the subsequent phases, C through F,” Leech said.
The acquisition entails 12 fee simple tracts and 15 drainage easement tracts. Leech said the easements will be used to put drainage infrastructure in to accommodate the new construction.
“In many cases with them, there is already infrastructure there, but because we are widening the pavement section, they get pushed out a little further away from the right-of-way, necessitating the need for the drainage easements,” Leech said.
There are also 19 temporary construction easements involved in the acquisition.
This is for Phases A and B of the project, which goes from Interstate-10 down Garth Road to Archer Road.
Leech said the public necessity declaration provides a transparent process for addressing matters that cannot be negotiated successfully with the landowner. An appraisal letter would be provided to the landowner, saying the city intends to pursue the property’s appraised value. If that offer is not accepted, the eminent domain process would begin, Leech said.
“This is just a tool in the tool kit,” Leech said. “Our plan is to interact with the owners and see if we cannot come to a fair deal without using this process. The reason is if we get a good offer that is close to the appraised value, it makes a lot of sense to work with the owner of that property to try and make that deal happen.”
Leech added that by the time they deal with the cost of going through eminent domain and the time associated with it, and it could take six to eight months or up to a year to go through the whole process.
“You might end up ahead if you pay just a little bit more than perhaps the appraised value,” Leech said. “So, you come to a good negotiation on it.”
Council also approved authorizing the public necessity process for eight fee simple tracts from Bayway Drive to West Sterling Avenue for the Market Street Revitalization Project.
