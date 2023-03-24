ULDC Trailer sales text amendment approved
Council has approved a Unified Land Development Code text amendment regarding trailer sales.
Baytown Planning Director Martin Scribner said the text amendment will remove a condition that requires the sales of vehicles and equipment to have a maximum gross vehicle weight of 13,000 pounds.
“As currently written, this condition proposes a challenge to the operations of the business and staff’s ability to enforce those rules,” Scribner said.
Scribner said the proposed text amendment would keep the original intent of the ordinance and maintain the compatibility of the other uses but provides a simpler way of determining compliance with the intent of the code. This mainly means they are selling the equipment for personal use and not just for industrial or commercial use.
“The amendment gives property owners and developers more options or equipment sales while protecting from negative impacts that could result from that type of use,” Scribner said.
The City’s Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the subject in February, but no one spoke. They recommended approval.
Councilman Jacob Powell and Councilman Mike Lester thanked Scribner for the catch.
I-10 rezoning approved
A request to rezone 28.05 acres of property along the south side of Interstate 10 from Open Space/Recreation to General Commercial was approved by council.
The rezoning will allow for equipment sales along the I-10 frontage road.
Council authorizes another $300K for federal case
Council authorized $300,000 to Baker Wotring, L.L.P. for legal services related to the federal lawsuit filed in April by the U.S. Justice Department and the Texas Attorney General, which are representing the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, claiming violations of the Clean Water Act and state laws stemming from repeated overflows of the sanitary sewer system during rains.
The suit alleges the city committed violations when releases during rain events allowed stormwater to enter the sewer system, overloading the system and causing a mix of stormwater and wastewater to overflow into surrounding storm drains, ditches and waterways.
City officials have said they had entered into a 10-year agreement with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in 2013 to reduce sanitary sewer overflows. They were in the process of preparing a new agreement with TCEQ to continue addressing these issues when Bayou City Waterkeepers, an environmental group, sent a notice of its intent to sue. The notice was sent to the city, the Environmental Protection Agency and the TCEQ.
The city authorized paying the law firm $250,000 in May, another $250,000 in September and $500,000 in November.
-Matt Hollis
