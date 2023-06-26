Council adopts housing needs assessment findings
A Housing Needs Assessment presented by Rebecca Rothenberg of Atria Planning, a San Diego firm, where she said there is a place for new multi-family housing in Baytown, was adopted by council at Thursday’s meeting.
Martin Scribner, Planning and Development Services director, reminded council of the presentation given by Rothenberg at their last meeting.
“It does not change policy in any way,” Scribner said. “It merely provides a base for the recommendations from staff and also a base for this board to look at and say as we move forward and examine policy, for good or for bad, then you have a have a base for findings to look at when you go through that process.”
Council had placed a 120-day moratorium for multi-housing rezoning requests and requested the assessment. The moratorium is scheduled to end Saturday.
Mayor Pro Tem Jacob Powell said the assessment was good information to have in their hands.
“We just wanted data before we make these decisions,” Powell said. “This will definitely help us with that.”
Graham reports on District 2
Sarah Graham, District 2 councilwoman, gave a brief report on what is going on in her district to council.
Graham said the new Utilities Building, being housed where the former Citizens Bank once resided in the 300 block of Texas Avenue, is slated to open in July.
“You should come and check out the new utilities building,” Graham said. “It is very aesthetically pleasing. I am excited for all of the citizens and staff to have a new building.”
Graham also thanked everyone that participated in the recent Juneteenth Festival held June 17 at Bicentennial Park.
“I truly enjoyed it,” she said. “It was amazing to see so many of my neighbors out and about. I think 25,000 is the preliminary number.”
Graham also reminded folks of the upcoming July 4th celebration, also at Bicentennial Park. This year, the musical entertainment includes country/pop star LeAnn Rimes and Siggno, a popular Tejano band, and Houston-based Madeline Edwards.
Graham also encouraged folks to visit the new Art Alley, located where the former Umbrella Alley once was on Texas Avenue, and to purchase a lock from the Arts, Culture and Entertainment District to hang on the wall at the alley.
Graham also said people should consider participating in the Wade Into Wetlands Summer Science Camp, held June through August for students entering grades first through 10th in the fall. For registration information, visit www.baytown.org/951/Camps.
City marketing wins TAMI award
The Public Affairs office at The City of Baytown has won a Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers for its magazine, Baytown Voice. City Manager Jason Reynolds said Thomas Reeves, public affairs director, and his team are “very happy with this.”
“And we want to celebrate with them,” Reynolds said. “What a great job they did with the magazine.”
Council approves agreement for Texas Avenue lift station
Council has signed off on a $922,572 agreement with Carollo Engineers, Inc., for the designing of the Texas Avenue Lift Station Improvements Project.
The project’s intent is to rectify deficiencies in the city’s wastewater system. So, this project was included in the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan.
The lift station has an undersized basin that leads to Sanitary Sewer Overflows when there is significant rainfall. It also has electrical controls that need replacement. In addition, the station’s pumps are undersized and need to be replaced.
After being inspected by a consultant and the Public Works Utility Operations team, they decided the station required to be fully reconstructed instead of rehabilitated. The project’s design phase is expected to last 15 months, while the bid phase will be three months, for a total of 18 months.
- Matt Hollis
