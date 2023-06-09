City sets November election for city’s Districts 4, 5, 6
City Council called for an election on Nov. 7 for council members representing Districts 4, 5 and 6.
Those seats are currently held by Heather Betancourth, Jacob Powell and Mike Lester, respectively. Their terms are three years.
Council authorized the elections to be held jointly with both Harris County and Chambers County.
Baytown names Mayor Pro-Tem
Council member Mike Lester, who was not at Thursday’s meeting, was voted in as Mayor Pro-Tem.
Council also agreed that in the future, if both the Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem were unavailable to attend ceremonial events, the most recent Mayor Pro-Tem would step in.
Professional Services
Baytown City Council approved two ordinances at Thursday night’s meeting for Professional Services Agreements.
The first went to Ardurra Group, Inc. for $2.99 million to design and implement a wastewater Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to include four wastewater treatment plants. Those are Central District, East District, North District and West District) and 87 lift stations.
The purpose is to provide real-time data to enhance the reliability and management of the wastewater collection system, which will enable the city to have reliable operations for wastewater collection, delivery and treatment. The funds for this project come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.
The second awarded approximately $943,000 to ARKK Engineers for engineering, design and construction phase services for reconstruction of streets in the Lantern Park, Dolphin Harbor and Canvasback Cay Project.
The project is set to begin immediately with a February 2026 projected end date. The source of the funding is budgeted operating/capital/bonds.
Consent agenda
On the city’s one-vote-does-it-all consent agenda, council OK’d:
• A payment of $53,000 to Texas Pride Utilities for close out Year 1 expenses on its Annual Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project. The city previously paid $1.08 million to Texas Pride for the service, which is to rebuild and/or replace sewers as needed.
• A payment of $1 million to Texas Pride for Year 2 of the same service. The funds to pay come from budgeted capital accounts.
• For a kayak launch for the Baytown Nature Center, a payment of $65,000 to Northeast Products and Services. Payment comes from budgeted MDD funds.
• A payment of $255,000 for a 275-ton chiller for City Hall and the Community Center. It will provide air conditioning and replace worn out equipment.
Council hears Economic Alliance’s annual report
Chad Burke, President and CEO of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, presented the agency’s annual report for 2023.
The Alliance serves Harris County, Port Houston, 12 cities and 250 private sector members.
Burke reported that in 2022, the Alliance had helped three local industries retain 450 jobs while adding 100 and land $1.6 billion in capital investment.
In the pipeline in 2023 are 23 projects totaling $6.1 billion in expected capital with the ability to produce 3,800 new jobs while retaining 300 existing jobs. Those projects included 44% in manufacturing and 39% in petrochemicals.
Port Houston is the busiest exporting and energy port in the country. Container volume was up 14% in 2022, nearly double the volume in 2016.
Burke pointed out that Port Houston was the only port in the U.S. that could take empty shipping containers and fill them back up and return them overseas.
He said 45 members had traveled to Washington D.C. to lobby their Congressmen on behalf of widening the Houston ship channel, making community colleges a priority for boosting the workforce, support for petrochemical production, sustainability and advanced recycling techniques and continued funding for hurricane proofing the region.
Priority projects for the Alliance include widening and rebuilding the I-10 bridge over the San Jacinto River and expanding State Highway 225 to Loop 610.
Patti Bell, workforce development manager for the Alliance, worked with 14 volunteers from nine companies to give 64 career path presentations to 7,000 students at 72 school districts.
The Economic Alliance provided more than $100,000 for quality-of-life projects in its region, including two $5,000 grants for the Baytown Sculpture Trail.
- Dave Rogers
