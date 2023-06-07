Birdz Bitez is a mobile BBQ Trailer offering delicious BBQ and Caribbean dishes. From Jerk or BBQ chicken and turkey legs, brisket and pork ribs to stew or curry chicken, oxtail, handcrafted salads and over a dozen types of specialty items – they offer something for everyone! Owner Shana Joseph and her Pit Master husband,Trevor, provide exceptional customer service and delicious food that you will enjoy and come back for. Birdz Bitez serves Harris and Chambers Counties and is available to cater events for 20-200 people. Shana also serves on the ACE (Art, Culture and Entertainment Council) District board and believes in the revitalization of the Downtown Arts District.
Magnum Staffing Services has been a leader in workforce strategy, plan implementation and talent management in the Houston area for more than 25 years. They have recently opened their newest location at 2705 N. Alexander Drive in Baytown. They were designated as one of the top 10 staffing firms in Houston for 2022 by the Houston Business Journal. Owner, Caroline Brown says “I am proud to be one of the top-ranked staffing firms in Houston. We could not have done it without the long-term loyalty of our clients!” Each hiring manager at Magnum is a Certified Temporary Staffing Specialist (CTS). This means you get access to a team of only the best and highly qualified hiring professionals at your disposal.
Houston’s House of Hope Founder and CEO, Wendy Smith says “Houston’s House of Hope is fully committed to the emotional welfare, mental stability, nurturing and spiritual growth for each child we are fortunate enough to care for. Historically, many at-risk children often end up in the foster care system with no support from their biological families. While placed in foster care many children often feel abandoned and isolated. Admittedly, this is why we ultimately decided to launch Houston’s House of Hope in 2021. It is our focus to provide each child we encounter the tools needed to have a fair chance to be successful in life. We aim to Reach One, Teach One!”
Elite Spectrum ABA, is located at 3711 Garth Road, Suite 160. Guests were welcomed by Vice President Tamara Alexander and Clinical Director LaKeshia Wells and were given a tour of the facility followed by refreshments.
Elite Spectrum ABA provides evidence-based verbal behavior-based ABA Therapy, Pediatric Occupational Therapy and Pediatric Speech Therapy services to persons diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum disorder. They are one of only a few providers in Texas using this innovative approach within the pediatric therapy field for Autism.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, is located at 6040 Garth Road and offers the craveability of the tropics while satisfying the tastes of health-conscious guests. “We offer a balanced mix of smoothies and food, serving multiple day parts: breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and snack with options like drive-thru, dine-in, delivery and catering”. Tropical Smoothie Café has a unique combination of irresistible food, a cool beachy vibe and fun, friendly service. “People’s taste buds have gotten more sophisticated, and bold flavors are in demand!” With bold food flavors like pesto, chipotle, hummus and Caribbean jerk, it’s like a party for your taste buds. Fresh fruits and vegetables like spinach, kale, avocado and superfruits like acai are used to rev up their smoothies.
