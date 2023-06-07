Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Birdz Bitez

Birdz Bitez is a mobile BBQ Trailer offering delicious BBQ and Caribbean dishes.  From Jerk or BBQ chicken and turkey legs, brisket and pork ribs to stew or curry chicken, oxtail, handcrafted salads and over a dozen types of specialty items – they offer something for everyone!  Owner Shana Joseph and her Pit Master husband,Trevor, provide exceptional customer service and delicious food that you will enjoy and come back for.  Birdz Bitez serves Harris and Chambers Counties and is available to cater events for 20-200 people.  Shana also serves on the ACE (Art, Culture and Entertainment Council) District board and believes in the revitalization of the Downtown Arts District.

Magnum Staffing Services

 

Houston’s House of Hope
Elite Spectrum ABA

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.