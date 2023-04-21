Pictured from left: Baytown Mayor Pro Tem Jacob Powell; James Trevathan, Cyclyx COO; Natalie Martinez, ExxonMobil North America Advanced Recycling commercial manager; Joel Dickerson, PSC Group CEO; Adam Gilmore, PSC Group Sr. VP; and Charles Johnson, Chamber of Commerce board member.
The Baytown Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Opening of PSC Group’s Advanced Recycling facility. In addition to Chamber of Commerce Staff and Ambassadors, Baytown Mayor Pro Tem Jacob Powell, Adrienne Sun from State Representative Briscoe Cain’s office, James Trevathan, Cyclyx COO and Natalie Martinez, ExxonMobil North America Advanced Recycling Commercial Manager, were also in attendance to help officially cut the ribbon. Attendees were given a tour of the new facility and were honored with a crawfish boil immediately after. The new facility will shred and pre-process up to 80 million pounds of plastic waste each year for use in large-scale chemical and mechanical recycling. They collaborate closely with both Cyclyx and ExxonMobil Baytown Area, and are looking forward to helping more plastics producers achieve their goals for a more circular economy. If you would like to learn more about PSC Group, you can visit their website at www.pscgroup.com or follow them on Facebook.
