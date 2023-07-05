Radim Sima and his wife, Renea, came from Huffman to hear Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes perform. Radim Sima is from the Czech Republic, has lived in the United States for 20 years and says he is glad to be here to celebrate America’s birthday.
Stephanie McCoy, Frank McCoy and William McCoy came from Crosby to enjoy the festivities at The City of Baytown’s Fourth of July Celebration. The event was held over two days and featured Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes and a host of other musical talent.
Tyty and Elyse Overturf came with their parents from Shepherd. They were among the thousands that attended the celebrations, which honored America’s 247th birthday.
Photo by Matt Hollis
Baytown City Council members celebrated in the July 4 parade from Sterling Municipal Library to Lee College.
Photo by Matt Hollis
The R.L. Bell Band opened for LeAnn Rimes.
Photo by Matt Hollis
Photo by Matt Hollis
Photo by Matt Hollis
A hoverboard expert hones her skills at Bicentennial Park.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Harper Weber enjoys chasing bubbles at Baytown’s July 4 Celebration. Thousands turned out in hot, humid July weather to hear quality musical entertainment, food, and a spectacular fireworks show.
