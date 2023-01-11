The City of Baytown officially came into existence on Jan. 24, 1948. With the consolidated the tri-cities of Baytown, Pelly, and Goose Creek into a single city, and it has been that way ever since.
The 75th anniversary of the consolidation is fast approaching, and the City of Baytown is celebrating this historic milestone by providing 75 different ways to commemorate the anniversary throughout the year.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo said he is looking forward to the celebrations.
“I hope that all our citizens participate in the various events scheduled throughout the year to celebrate our city’s 75th Anniversary,” Capetillo said. “We have come a long way in 75 years, and our future is very bright for our community.”
Some of the celebrations are actual events, while others are things that folks can do at their leisure.
Things kick off on the actual anniversary Baytown was founded. Enjoy birthday cake and punch with Mayor Capetillo on Jan. 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Baytown Preservation Historical Association at 5117 N. Main St. Other city representatives are expected to attend. In addition, the buildings will be open for docent-led tours.
On Jan. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m., there will also be a free historical lecture series at the Baytown Preservation Historical Association. Chuck Chandler is the scheduled speaker.
On Jan. 25, one of the leisure celebration events is the Baytown Parks and Recreation Department’s Groove to the Music at Town Square Zumba. This event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 213 W. Texas Avenue. A second Zumba event will be held Jan. 30 at the same time and place.
For some “at your leisure” events related to Baytown’s 75th anniversary, people can participate in a monthly Audubon Survey, held September through May, on the third Thursday of each month. You can have fun while listening to some live music at the Brown Bag Music events at Town Square. Or take an exciting Full Moon Hike at the Baytown Nature Center. You can also pay a visit to the Baytown Historical Museum to learn more about Baytown’s history. To show your support for Baytown’s 75th, pick up an “I Heart Baytown” button at the Brunson Theater on Texas Avenue.
At some of the events, folks that attend can receive a special lapel pin that commemorates Baytown’s 75th anniversary.
The city will share quarterly calendars with a list of events. You can see the complete list of events in 2023 at baytown.org/75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.