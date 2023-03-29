The City of Baytown is continuing celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the merging of Pelly, Goose Creek and Baytown for the rest of March and throughout April.
Festivities will be split between hosted events and “at your leisure” activities.
The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department will host a free Brown Bag Music event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Town Square on Texas Avenue.
From noon to 5 p.m. April 9, there will be a Cajun Fest at Yepez Vineyard.
The Lee College Performing Arts Center will host Jazz from 7:30 to 9 p.m. April 22 at the college.
The Baytown Symphony Orchestra will perform Scheherazade, a symphony based on the storyteller of One Thousand and One Nights, all day on April 29 at Lee College.
The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department will host a Farmer’s Market at Town Square all day on April 15.
The Baytown Historical Preservation Association will host a Taste of History at the Community Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 29.
The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department will host free Zumba music and dancing at the Town Square on Texas Avenue from 6 to 7 p.m. April 3. The class is available from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 5, April 10, April 12, April 17, April 19, April 24, and April 26.
There are also some “at your leisure” activities available, including the Full Moon Hike at the Baytown Nature Center and a visit to the Baytown Historical Museum. Drop by the Brunson Theater on Texas Avenue to receive an “I Heart Baytown” button. In addition, look out for pins celebrating Baytown’s 75th anniversary, as hosts will distribute them at certain events.
The city will share quarterly calendars with a list of events. You can see the complete list of 2023 events at www.baytown.org/75.
