It was an event so nice, they’re hosting it twice.
And maybe more.
Mont Belvieu city council voted Monday for the city to host the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game for a second straight year in June of 2024.
The Greater Houston Area Football Coaches Association is happy to oblige. The organization puts on the game as a fundraiser to finance college scholarships.
“The feedback I got was it was the best it’s ever been when we hosted it here,” new council member Don Price said.
The former Barbers Hill head football coach has served as president of that coaches association. As such, he abstained from voting.
But the six remaining council members were all in.
“We always moved it around,” Price said, speaking for the coaches, “but not everybody’s community embraced it like this community did.
“The city wants it, the school district, the Greater Houston Area Football Coaches, we’re bringing it back,” Price said, wearing his city council hat this time, “at least one more year.”
The City of Mont Belvieu made a $25,000 donation to the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association to support its scholarship fund and the costs associated with producing the annual event.
Mayor Joey McWilliams enjoyed the game won by an East team coached by current Barbers Hill head coach Carl Abseck.
“I think it was good for the community and everybody had a good time,” McWilliams said.
The Bayou Bowl began in 2003 as a contest between all-stars from Louisiana and Greater Houston. At first, it was based in Baytown but always included at least one trip to Mont Belvieu for a couple hours of player relaxation at the wave pool at Eagle Pointe.
Now, it matches players from the east side of Houston against those from the west side.
This year, the players stayed at Baytown motels but practiced and played and dined almost exclusively in Mont Belvieu. Barbers Hill school district hosted the game and allowed the use of its football facilities for the four days the players were in town.
Besides the wave pool, the recreation schedule between two daily practices included a movie and bowling. Dinners were at Iguana Joe’s, Floyd’s and Julia’s.
“They (coaches and players) were very pleased with the hospitality that was given. That’s Baytown, us, and all around the surrounding area,” McWilliams said, reporting what he heard from representatives of the coaches association.
“We had a meeting with them this week and I’m excited (about the city’s renewed participation). We’re all excited about it. Not just for next year, but for the future ongoing.
“We’re ecstatic.”
There was another large dose of sports in the city council meeting held Monday, July 24.
Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon was in the house to see council approve a rezoning request and a site plan for the Mont Belvieu Gateway multi-purpose commercial development to be built on land he owns.
It will be located directly across Eagle Drive from the H-E-B grocery store and its adjoining retail stores. There will be room for more than a dozen businesses in six buildings with a combined 55,000 square feet of floorspace.
Council approved a timeline for adopting the 2024 budget, with budget workshops set for Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.
A public hearing for the proposed budget will be at the Aug. 14 council meeting and a public hearing for the proposed tax rate at the Aug. 28 council meeting.
At the Aug. 28 meeting, council will adopt the final budget and tax rate.
City Manager Brian Winningham recognized departing Public Works Director Ricardo Villegrand, who after 10 years with the city is leaving for the private sector.
“Everyday we’ll see the things that he’s accomplished and it will outlive us,” Winningham said.
The city manager also recognized Bill Thompson, the interim public works director who is expected to be Villegrand’s permanent replacement.
