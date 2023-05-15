Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston is set to officially open its doors on Thursday and reservations are now bookable online at Hyatt.com. 

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the hotel site on Bayland Island. The hotel will serve as Baytown’s only full-service waterfront hotel. It will have 208 guestrooms and over 18,000 square feet of meeting and event space. 

