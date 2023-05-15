Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston is set to officially open its doors on Thursday and reservations are now bookable online at Hyatt.com.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the hotel site on Bayland Island. The hotel will serve as Baytown’s only full-service waterfront hotel. It will have 208 guestrooms and over 18,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
The forthcoming waterfront hotel is located on Tabbs Bay at the footsteps of Fred Hartman Bridge at 100 Convention Center Way. The anticipated arrival of the city’s largest and only waterfront hotel positions Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston as a top business and leisure destination on the Texas Gulf Coast. Baytown is home of the Goose Creek oilfield developed by the Humble Oil company, later known as Exxon-Mobil, and included the first offshore drilling operation in Texas. Humble Oil company built the state’s first oil refinery in 1940’s and still operates in Baytown today, which has led to the city’s prosperity.
Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston is located along the Houston Ship Channel and 20 minutes away from the energy-rich city of Houston and notable tourism destinations such as NASA’s Space Center Houston and Kemah Boardwalk. The hotel is an easy drive to Baybrook Mall, Galveston Island beaches, and nearby Baytown Nature Center to explore bird watching, fishing, and easy hikes through the local marshland.
“We are excited to launch as the first full-service hotel in Baytown and welcome guests, locals and World of Hyatt members to our state-of-the-art hotel,” General Manager Alexander Dantes said. “Whether visiting for business or leisure, Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston will ensure a premium, personalized hotel experience where guests can experience Texas hospitality in energizing spaces that complement the vitality of the Houston Ship Channel and pristine environment along the Bay.”
Get up to 15% off stays at Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston between May 25 and Sept. 10, when you book between May 25 and Sept. 10, or when you book direct by May 23. Use special offer code LOCKITIN to book your qualifying stay. For full offer details, including terms and conditions, visit hyatt.com/possibilities.
