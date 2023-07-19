Pictured from left: Executive Director Kimberly Watson, Eric Harding, Lynne Foley, Bryn Poland, Jennifer Ward, Virginia Chase (seated) Doug Walker and Gary Englert. See more photos on page 12 and a full story in the weekend edition.
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Kimberly Watson proudly displays a resolution from State Rep. Briscoe Cain and a Certificate of Congratulations from Judge Lucia Bates celebrating the center’s 75 years of service to the community.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Resolution and Certificate of Congratulations
AQUATIC CENTER: Patricia Jaime and Maclovia Rodriguez
Photo by Carol Skewes
GUESTS: Virginia Bona, Vanessa Bona and Ruby Borja
Photo by Carol Skewes
OPPORTUNITY CENTER: Amber Arceneaux, Maria Rodriguez and Angela Rodriguez
Photo by Carol Skewes
PHYSICAL THERAPY: Ruby Ellashmoney and Esme Lewis
Photo by Carol Skewes
SPEECH THERAPY: Elizabeth Rodriguez, Valerie Miranda, Diana Mendoza and Natassja Sulaiman. Jesse Soliz not pictured behind Rodriguez.
Photo by Carol Skewes
EARLY CHILDHOOD INTERVENTION: Valerie Serrano, Nidia Gonzalez and Tracey Kinney
