After Wednesday’s heavy rainstorms, local high school baseball and softball fans are hoping that the weather holds out for playoff games scheduled for tonight and Friday.
Girls softball quarterfinal
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 8:49 pm
Girls softball quarterfinal
Barbers Hill (36-3) is coming of a tough two-game sweep of Fulshear last week, rallying from three runs down to claim a 6-5 victory in Game 1 and then seeing the Eagles’ Hailey Nutter prevail in a pitchers’ duel in a 1-0 win. The Eagles will now face Friendswood (23-9) in quarterfinal action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Deer Park ISD Softball Complex.
Game 2 of the series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Goose Creek Memorial. If needed, Game 3 would be held at 2 p.m. in Deer Park.
Baseball area playoffs
Barbers Hill and Crosby both prevailed in its first-round games to advance to the area round tonight.
The Eagles (21-10-1) will face Richmond Foster (25-9) at 6:30 p.m. in Game 1 of their series at Kingwood High School. Game 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Atascocita High School. If needed, Game 3 will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Atasocita.
Crosby (21-10-2) is set to play Fulshear (24-8-1) in the opening game of a three-game series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cy Ranch High School, with Game 2 following at 7:30 Friday at the same location. Game 3, if necessary, would be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cy Ranch.
