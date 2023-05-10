Crosby's Kennemer

Crosby’s Keith Kennemer prepares to hurl a pitch during a game this season. Kennemer and the Cougars are set to face Fulshear tonight at Cy Ranch High School.

 Photo by Brittany White

After Wednesday’s heavy rainstorms, local high school baseball and softball fans are hoping that the weather holds out for playoff games scheduled for tonight and Friday.

Girls softball quarterfinal

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.