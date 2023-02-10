Dancers young and old step to the music played by a local DJ Thursday night at the Barrett Station Community Center during a pep rally in honor of native son Brian Johnson, the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl game.
Teigan Mitchell, was wearing his Jalen Hurts jersey proudly at Thursday night's pep rally at the Barrett Station Community Center to back Philadelphia's quarterbacks coach and native son Brian Johnson, Channelview QB Jalen Hurts and the Eagles as they head into Super Bowl 57 Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sun photo by Chris Cody, c2pix Photography
The community of Barrett Station has gone green. Shades of Philadelphia Eagles’ green, that is.
More than 100 residents, many of them sporting Eagle jerseys, hats and other gear, packed the Barrett Station Community Center to honor Philadelphia quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who along with quarterback Jalen Hurts are preparing for Sunday’s Super Bowl against Kansas City.
During his youth, Johnson played for the Dragons football program and is well-known among local residents. He is a 2003 graduate of Baytown Lee High School and was starting quarterback for the Ganders for Coach Dick Olin. As a senior, Johnson was named the district’s Most Valuable Player, and was first-team all-district, and second-team all-state. In addition, Johnson went on to play college football at Utah and was drafted by the New York Sentinels in the USFL Premiere Season Draft in 2009.
Before being hired by the Eagles, Johnson previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Florida in 2020 and also served as an assistant coach at the University of Houston, Mississippi State University and University of Utah. He’s also been lauded with the development Philadelphia quarterback and Channelview product Jalen Hurts.
The pep rally was true to form as the large community room was filled with green and white balloons and hip hop music that set the party mood. Members of the Dragons youth football team, all wearing their game jerseys, were in attendance.
“When the Eagles won the NFC championship, our community reached out to us and said we have to do something to celebrate Brian and all that he’s done and what he means to everyone here in Barrett Station,” said Karen Thomas, director of the community center. “He’s made the East Side proud.”
Dragons football coach Joshua Thomas recalls Johnson’s athletic abilities as a player on his team.
“Brian was a great athlete and he was a very coachable kid,” Thomas said. He was very respectful and well-raised. You can see that in his demeanor has a person and a football coach and that’s why he has been so successful.”
Johnson’s best friend Aaron Mitchell said that the coach he’s helped put Barrett Station on the map.
“I’ve known him most of my life and he’s not only been a great athlete, but he is also a very humble and unselfish person as well,” Mitchell said. “He is also very driven and when he sets his mind on accomplishing something, it gets done.”
Brian’s mother, Shonna Johnson, said her son’s role in the Eagles being in the Super Bowl is now starting to sink in.
“The day is almost here,” she said. “I am a little nervous and so proud at the same time. Football has always been in his blood and he has worked hard to get to this level. I can’t wait for kickoff. He’s put Barrett Station on the map and we’re all behind him and the Eagles 100 percent.”
