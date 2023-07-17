Barrett Station parade

The Barrett Station Dragons football team was one of many entries in the Barrett Station annual homecoming parade on Saturday, July 15.

 Photo by Cheryl Donatto

The hot weather didn’t keep the community from coming out to celebrate the Barrett Station Civic League’s 37th Annual Homecoming parade on Saturday.

The streets were lined with folks of all ages who clamored for candy and cheered for the participants who came on decked-out ATVs and Slingshots, decorated cars, trucks and floats and even on horseback. 

