The hot weather didn’t keep the community from coming out to celebrate the Barrett Station Civic League’s 37th Annual Homecoming parade on Saturday.
The streets were lined with folks of all ages who clamored for candy and cheered for the participants who came on decked-out ATVs and Slingshots, decorated cars, trucks and floats and even on horseback.
There were entrants from local groups, businesses, churches, schools, sports teams and past classes.
After the parade, festivities continued at the Riley Chambers Park where vendors were selling their wares and food and drinks.
The Barrett Station Casanovas held their Cookoff and Campout for the eighth straight year. From humble beginnings of just four teams, the cookoff brought in 20 teams and 35 campers this year. Trophies were awarded for several categories: ribs, brisket, chicken, open dish, fajitas and margaritas. Proceeds will benefit their scholarship fund.
Trophies were presented to the winning parade entries: Best Golf Cart, Baytown Landscaping; Best Float, Crosby High School Cheer; Most Creative Float, Crosby High School Class of 1990; Most Spirited Float, Crosby High School Class of 1986; Best Slingshot, Weekend Swingerz and Best Antique Car, Terry Alfred.
The Civic League recognized a few residents making a huge difference in the community.
Deloise and James Richardson, who have been a mainstay in Crosby for 58 years, were honored as the Senior King and Queen of Barrett Station. They are members of First Missionary Baptist Church in Crosby where James is a deacon. Deloise has served as the church’s secretary, worked in the Crosby ISD for 50 years and is president of the Senior Citizen’s Group at the Barrrett-Chambers Community Center. The couple firmly believes that if they can make a positive difference in the life of one person, then their efforts have not been in vain.
The Humanitarian Honoree was Dwight Judge, a lifelong resident of Barrett Station who retired from Procter & Gamble. He is a past member of the Crosby ISD school board; a current board chair of the Barrett Economic Community Development Organization; the founder of the Dragons Youth Football and Cheer program; and is current President of the Barrett Station Youth Development Association.
The Rising Star Honorees were the Barrett Station Casanovas – a group of friends who quickly turned into a band of brothers. They come together to engage in community outreach and to serve the needs of the community by hosting back-to-school supply drives, giving away free haircuts, holding financial literacy programs, presenting Christmas programs, offering mentorship for young men and so much more.
The week-long celebration, which included a praise and worship service, spades, dominoes and corn hole tournaments and a movie in the park, concluded with a community flag football game Saturday afternoon.
