Lee College Head Basketball Coach Nick Wade didn’t have to look very far for the Navigators' new point guard.
Barbers Hill standout Bryce Smith signed his two-year commitment to play for Lee College last week. The four-year letterman led the Eagles in scoring this season and helped guide the team to the area round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Wade is thrilled to land a player of Smith’s caliber.
“We’ve had our eye on Bryce for quite a while,” the coach said. “I feel like we have a (NCAA) Division 1 caliber player. I am excited about the skills he is going to bring to the point guard position.”
The newest Navigator has wasted no time getting into a routine on his new home court, participating in voluntary workouts during the week.
“I’m excited to be a part of a great program,” Smith said. “The expectations are high for our team and I know I have to put in the work. I want to do my part to help our team continue its success.”
The leadership skills that Smith possesses is something that made an impression on Wade.
“Bryce has a very calm demeanor and doesn’t let anything rattle him, which is a sign of an experienced point guard,” he said. “He is a good decision maker and knows how to direct the offensive scheme. He was a great leader at Barbers Hill and I see a bright future for him as a Lee College Navigator.”
Smith’s ability to score in a variety of ways also made him an attractive recruit.
“He can hit the jumpers from anywhere on the court, but his quickness and moves makes him a threat from the inside,” Wade said. “We saw many games where he left some defenders frozen in their tracks.”
Barbers Hill Head Basketball Coach Chris Pennington had words of praise for his former point guard.
“We are excited for Bryce to sign at Lee College,” Pennington said. “I have had the opportunity to watch this young man develop as a basketball player and a young man and am extremely proud of him. He is a total team player that makes everyone on the floor better. Bryce has meant so much to our program not only for how he performs on the court, but also how he performs in life.”
