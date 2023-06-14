BH boys hoops No.10

Barbers Hill’s Bryce Smith gave opposing defenses trouble with his quickness and ability to score from the inside. Smith was Co-MVP for District 17-5A this past season.

 File Photo

Lee College Head Basketball Coach Nick Wade didn’t have to look very far for the Navigators' new point guard.

Barbers Hill standout Bryce Smith signed his two-year commitment to play for Lee College last week. The four-year letterman led the Eagles in scoring this season and helped guide the team to the area round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Lee College’s newest recruit Bryce Smith is going to fill a vital role  this year at the point guard position.

