Barbers Hill teammates Ryan Webb (70) and Theron Pierre (1), along with Doug Garry (7) and Lane Bench (20) walk on to the field for the coin toss before kickoff in 2022 action. Webb and Pierre were selected to play in the Bayou Bowl All-Star game to be played on June 10 at Eagle Stadium.

Two impact players for Barbers Hill will make one more appearance on their home turf as Ryan Webb and Theron Pierre were selected to play in the 2023 Bayou Bowl.

The game will take place at 7 p.m., June 10 at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu. The event is being presented by the City of Mont Belvieu.

