Barbers Hill teammates Ryan Webb (70) and Theron Pierre (1), along with Doug Garry (7) and Lane Bench (20) walk on to the field for the coin toss before kickoff in 2022 action. Webb and Pierre were selected to play in the Bayou Bowl All-Star game to be played on June 10 at Eagle Stadium.
Two impact players for Barbers Hill will make one more appearance on their home turf as Ryan Webb and Theron Pierre were selected to play in the 2023 Bayou Bowl.
The game will take place at 7 p.m., June 10 at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu. The event is being presented by the City of Mont Belvieu.
Webb, who will be playing for Trinity Valley this fall, was a dominant force on the offensive line with his 6-foot-3, 295-pound frame. Pierre was a three-year starter at defensive back and a team captain. The duo will suit up for the East Team which will be coached by Barbers Hill’s Carl Abseck.
“These are two great young men who were great leaders for our football team last year,” he said. “They were difference makers on the field and had the respect of their teammates.”
As a senior, Webb was named as an honorable mention player to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s All-State Team. He also received 8-5A-Division 2 all district honors.
“Ryan’s leadership skills were crucial this past year as we had an inexperienced group of linemen,” Abseck said. “He helped mold them into a solid bunch that ended up having a great season.”
Pierre’s quickness made him a factor in making many defensive stops. He recorded 25 solo tackles and 38 total tackles last year. He also snagged two interceptions.
About the Bayou Bowl:
The Bayou Bowl, with a successful 20-year history, is an All-Star Football Game. The game originally featured athletes from the Greater Houston Area versus athletes from Louisiana, an excellent rivalry game. After the 2013 contest, won by Texas, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association mutually agreed to end the series. As a result of this decision, the GHFCA Board of Directors, wanting to continue with an All-Star Football Game for the players in the Greater Houston Area, adopted dividing the city into an East-West alignment using I-45 as the dividing line. The UIL High School districts were used to determine the direction of the member schools.
