Barbers Hill’s Delanna Carter and Jo Trevino were unstoppable as the dynamic duo fueled the Eagles 80-32 rout of Santa Fe in the bi-district round of the Class 5A playoffs at Clear Lake High School on Tuesday night.
Carter was the led all scorers with 30 points, while Trevino’s 21 points added to the offensive showcase in the lopsided 48-point victory.
“Once Delanna got going in the second quarter, there was no stopping her,” Barbers Hill head coach Bryan Harris said. “Jo had a tremendous game and it was great to see both of them shooting the ball so well at the same time. Our entire team played hard and I am very proud of them.”
The Eagles (31-5), ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, will face Foster in the area round at 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland Dawson High School.
“Foster has a good team and they are very well coached,” Harris said. “We cannot afford to look past them and we need to be at the top of our game if we want to continue to advance.”
Although the final score did not reflect it, Barbers Hill had a rough first half missing on several field goal attempts and committing offensive and defensive miscues and led 14-8 going into the second quarter.
That’s as close as it would get for Santa Fe.
Barbers Hill would go on a 31-point run, which included a combined five three-pointers from Carter and Trevino, along with key baskets from Camryn Tull and Cynthia Lecompte to take a commanding 41-10 lead at halftime.
The Eagles remained well in front in the third quarter and went into the final period with a 50-21 lead, but Harris was concerned with his team’s defensive play after they came out in the second half.
“We gave up 17 points in a matter of minutes,” he said. “We cannot afford to make those type of mistakes. It was fortunate that we had the lead, but the competition is going to get tougher as we move forward, so there’s no margin for error.”
As the third period came to a close, a rebound and layup by the Eagles’ Kynlee Kejonen and Carter three-pointer and baskets by Trevino gave Barbers Hill a 61-27 lead at the end of the frame.
Autumn LeCompte got in on the scoring sinking multiple free throws in the fourth quarter and hitting a jump shot. Three-pointers by Carter, Madison Collins and baskets by Tull and Trevino closed out the scoring.
“We are obviously excited to be moving on,” Harris said. “Every game will continue to get tougher from here on out and we must be at our very best.”
