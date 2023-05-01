Barbers Hill ISD is holding an election for one spot on the Board of Trustees. Incumbent George Barrera, who has served for 21 years is running for re-election.
He is being challenged by Brandon Thornhill, who is running for office for the first time.
Barrera is employed as a purchasing agent for Chambers County, while Thornhill is the owner of First Alarm Fire and Rescue. The Sun asked both candidates to share their thoughts regarding the district. Here are their responses.
What motivated you to run for this position?
Barrera:
My motivation to service is simple, when former students, educators, community leaders, friends and neighbors (say you have their support and tell you they appreciate our District and support our Teams Policies and Leadership)…I would run for 100 years!!
Thornhill:
I have a vested interest in all Barbers Hill students and faculty. Education and student well-being is very important to me. I also have children in the school district as well.
What do you believe are BHISD’s most pressing needs?
Barrera:
STUDENT SAFETY
• Making sure our campuses and staff are equipped, trained and well-staffed to protect and teach our children
• Our team has ensured officers at every campus, officers that see our children as friends and family, family they are ready and willing to protect
• We will be adding additional counselors in August, we see an issue with “Coping Skills” and anxiety in children today and our admin team is being proactive.
• Door entry alarms throughout the district, secure vestibules at all campuses, staff and student preparedness training
• NO PORTABLE Buildings…keep planning for growth
GROWTH
• We are predicted to double in size within 10 years, plan for and build what is needed… because NO PORTABLE Buildings
• Six successful bonds worth over $600,000,000 since 2002 and NO TAX increase (we have not failed a bond) why, because when we go to our community for funds to build they have GREAT faith in our TEAM to do what is best for our children and staff
• Ensuring we stay MORE than competitive with pay for teachers and staff, this should help keep our quality of instruction and services for our children and community
Thornhill:
The student’s security and emotional well-being comes first. Keeping an open line of communication between faculty, students and parents is a key first step in resolving issues. All issues need to be addressed in a timely manner as well.
School safety is a concern around the state. What are your views on this?
Barrera:
Concerned enough to list it as number 1. For “most pressing needs”
Thornhill:
Physical as well as emotional health should always a primary concern on all of our campuses. I believe at looking at different security measures along with other anti-bullying programs within in the school district.
What are your views on standardized testing?
Barrera:
We have a saying on the Hill “Excellence by any Measure.” Austin, tell us what you want…BH will exceed all your expectations!!
Thornhill:
Barbers Hill has really excelled in this area of testing. I know the students and faculty spend countless hours preparing for the STAAR testing. I think its critical to know a student’s strong points as well areas that they may need help.
How would you make difference as a member of the Board of Trustees?
Barrera:
• “Experience” 21 years, that is 7 terms, 3 Superintendents, three different management styles (all good) but Dr. Poole is a BIG reason our TEAM WORKS here at BHISD
• I have been asked to mentor “new” Board members and do so proudly, it helps keep our Team focused and prepared
• The Teams of board Members I have served on in 21 years, all had one common goal “STUDENTS FIRST” I’m very proud to be a part of these TEAMS!
Thornhill:
I can bring new fresh ideas to the district. Given the opportunity, I know I can make a difference in our students, faculty and parents lives.
