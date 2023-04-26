The Barbers Hill Special Services Department hosted the district’s inaugural Unified Show on April 14 where students with special needs partnered up with middle school and high school agriculture students to show livestock.
Held at the high school livestock arena, 90 students – participants and volunteer buddies – were divided between goats and lambs to compete for Reserve Grand Champion or Grand Champion honors.
“This event was such an incredible opportunity for our ABLE students,” said Assistant Superintendent of Special Services Stephanie Martin. “They were able to build relationships with some of our great Ag students. They learned valuable lessons about teamwork and responsibility.
“To see the pride and excitement of the faces of all the students made it that much more special. Truly a rewarding event they will never forget,” Martin said.
Barbers Hill High School agriculture science teacher Jake Walker initiated similar events at his previous districts and brought it to Barbers Hill.
Walker said the notion of a Unified Show was started several years ago in Baytown by a family who had a special needs daughter who wanted to show livestock like her sister.
“They wanted her to have an equal opportunity to show an animal and be competitive,” Walker said. “While I was working at another district, a student approached me about getting one started, so the Huffman FFA Unified Show started nine years ago and that tradition is still carried on today.”
Walker eventually moved to another district and got one started in Dayton too.
Fast forward to Barbers Hill. After he was hired last summer, Walker started working on a Barbers Hill version of the Unified Show because of the event’s “overwhelming impact that it can have on an FFA chapter and, more importantly, a community.
“I believe that we created a lasting tradition for many years to come,” Walker said.
This year, the Unified Show was funded through a $4,800 grant from the Barbers Hill Education Foundation. Going forward, Walker said the plan is to fund the show with sponsorships. To date, about 20 individuals and companies have reached out about sponsoring the show next year.
“We are already looking forward to planning and making this event bigger and better each year,” Walker said.
