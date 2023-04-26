The Barbers Hill Special Services Department hosted the district’s inaugural Unified Show on April 14 where students with special needs partnered up with middle school and high school agriculture students to show livestock.

Held at the high school livestock arena, 90 students – participants and volunteer buddies – were divided between goats and lambs to compete for Reserve Grand Champion or Grand Champion honors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.