By Mark Kramer
The Barbers Hill girls’ basketball team is moving on to the regional tournament after emerging with a 63-62 victory in an overtime thriller filled with drama over Manvel at Deer Park High School’s Watkins Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
With two seconds left, Manvel’s Aiyana Sam looked like she secured the win for the Lady Mavericks making a free throw giving them a two-point lead at 62-60. Sam’s second attempt bounced off the rim and the Eagles’ Dalanna Carter grabbed the rebound with one second left and attempted to hurl a miracle long range shot when she was fouled by Peyton Cooks.
It wasn’t over yet.
After a huddle by the officials, they ruled that Carter be given three shots from the free throw line with less than a second left on the clock. In true form, the senior point guard sank all three shots and punched the Eagles ticket to the regional semifinals.
Barbers Hill will face Pflugerville Hendrickson at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Merrell Center in Katy. Both teams come into the game with identical 33-5 records. The winner of that game will advance to the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday for an opportunity to become one of the final four contending for a state championship.
“This is a great win for the program,” Barbers Hill Head Coach Bryan Harris said. “We dealt with major adversity and we persevered. We played hard the whole time and never gave up hope. I was proud of the way they willed themselves to win with certain kids stepping up in huge moments.”
The game started out with the two teams trading the lead, up until the three minute mark of the first quarter as baskets by Kynlee Kejonen and two three pointers by Jo Trevino gave Barbers Hill a 19-8 advantage going into the second quarter.
Carter extended the Eagles’ lead to 22-8, but then Manvel began to inch its way back as Cooks and Allyson Ferguson hit key free throws and two point shots to cut the lead to 25-22 with two minutes remaining until halftime. The Lady Mavericks went on a 10-point run as they took a 30-28 lead at the break.
Barbers Hill world reclaim the lead with two jumpers from Cynthia Lecompte and a layup from sister Autumn Lecompte. However, the Lady Mavericks came to life at the four-minute mark of the third quarter with Cooks led the charge with three straight buckets to tie the game. The two teams continued to battle things out and were tied at 41 going into the final period.
Manvel flexed its muscle in the fourth quarter as Cooks, Sam and Deja Williams provided two pointers to take a 49-41 lead. After Carter made two straight shots, Manvel’s Akalya Fields dashed in for a layup to extend the Lady Mavericks lead to 51-45.
The two teams traded the lead over the final two minutes until Carter hit a three pointer with 47 seconds left to give Barbers Hill 53-51 lead. Manvel would not be denied as Williams hit two free throws to set the stage for the overtime period dramatics.
Carter was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 26 points, while Lecompte scored 16 points with nine rebounds. Trevino contributed nine points and Kejonen had seven points and grabbed seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.