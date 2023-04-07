Barbers Hill’s historic girls soccer season came to an end Friday in a 1-0 loss to Georgetown in the UIL Region 3 semifinals at Humble ISD’s Turner Stadium.
Georgetown came into the match undefeated with a 23-0-2 record and ranked No. 6 in the state. Entering the game, Barbers Hill was ranked No. 19.
Coach Bonnie Landry’s squad held the high-scoring Georgetown attack in check most of the day, due to an outstanding performance by goalie Kennedy Franks. Franks kept her team in the game until the very last second, with save after save from point blank range and keeping Georgetown from extending their lead.
The lone goal of the game came at the 26-minute mark of the first half, when Georgetown’s Addie Russu found the back of the net off a deflection.
With 13 minutes to play, Barbers Hill’s Kenadie Avants threw a perfect ball from the sideline into the box in front of the Georgetown goalie and the Eagles appeared to get the equalizer, tying the game when the Georgetown goalie was forced out of position behind the back line inside the goal. She caught the Barbers Hill shot as the Eagle crowd roared believing they had just tied the game. The referee ruled that the shot was stopped in the field of play and denied the goal.
Georgetown was able to control the ball for the remainder of the match, not allowing Barbers Hill to threaten again.
The Eagles finish their historic season with a 20-6 overall record 12-1 in district play. Barbers Hill brought home District, Bi-District, and Area Championships l, as well as advancing to the regional tournament for the first time in school history.
