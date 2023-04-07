bh loss

The Barbers Hill girls soccer team shares a somber moment at the conclusion of their semifinal playoff game against Georgetown on Friday. 

Photo by Chris Cody

Barbers Hill’s historic girls soccer season came to an end Friday in a 1-0 loss to Georgetown in the UIL Region 3 semifinals at Humble ISD’s Turner Stadium.

Georgetown came into the match undefeated with a 23-0-2 record and ranked No. 6 in the state. Entering the game, Barbers Hill was ranked No. 19.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.