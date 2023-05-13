Barbers Hill diamond teams advance May 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Both Barbers Hill baseball and softball teams won their playoff series over the weekend and will be in action again this weekend.The Crosby baseball team, the only other area high school squad still in action, fell from the playoffs in a two-game sweep by Fulshear.Barbers Hill’s Eagles baseball team won a two-game area-round sweep over Richmond Foster and advances to play Friendswood in the regional quarterfinals this weekend.The Eagles prevailed 11-10 on Friday after downing Foster 4-2 Thursday.Barbers Hill’s girls had to come from behind in their best-of-three playoff series for the second week in a row, defeating Friendswood two games to one.Friendswood took a 2-0 win Thursday, then the Eagles scored 2-1 and 11-1 wins Friday and Saturday.The softball team, now 38-4 on the season, faces old adversary Lake Creek in Region 3, Class 5A semifinal action this week.Two years ago, Barbers Hill beat Lake Creek on its way to a state championship. A year ago, Lake Creek returned the favor. Lake Creek defeated Barbers Hill in early season play in February. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Baseball Golf Politics Softball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown | May 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Joyce Yvonne Brown May 12, 2023 James (Jim) Owen Edwards Jr. May 11, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey Will you be attending any high school or college graduations this year? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Barbers Hill diamond teams advance Robert Jr. knocks in 2 in Chisox win France dominates as Astros top Chisox Moore Honey Farm providing Real Texas Honey Mr. Bill’s provides more than honey Honoring the 44 under 40 Class of 2023 For some, Lee College degree is family affair Locals share memories of their mother Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRobert Blinn HuronKippy Dale CarrLone Star Porsche Club of America pays tribute to cancer patientGuy re-elected, Campisi wins District 3 in GC board electionsDouglas Ray JamesCrosby man sentenced to 45 Years for murderBaytown council OKs license plate readersHonoring the 44 under 40 Class of 2023Beverly DureeMotel murder suspect caught Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor: News about Clarence Thomas should alarm every American May 8, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: In response to “Opinions: We all have them.” May 8, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor - May 7, 2023 May 5, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: What is the world coming to? May 3, 2023 0 Letters: Simple Solutions Apr 28, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor - Correction to Readers Choice Apr 21, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PROPERTY 27 min ago New Port/Crosby Beautiful 4/2.5/2, May 11, 2023 Community Sale 10011 Fan Palm Dr May 11, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.