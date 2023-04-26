Robert Bailey and Becca DeHoyos were the most decorated performers recognized at Wednesday morning's Athletic Awards Day presentation at Anahuac High School.
Bailey won MVP honors for boys basketball and was co-MVP of the Panthers' boys track team as well as Defensive Player of the Year for football.
DeHoyos was MVP for both volleyball and softball.
The one-hour ceremony began by awarding certificates to each member of a school sports team during the 2022-23 school year. Team award winners were then announced.
Team award winners were:
Anahuac Athletic Awards for 2022-23
Cross country boys
Chris Evans – MVP
Jayro Duran – Most Improved
Joshua Moore – Panther Heart Award
Cross country girls
Anahi Hernandez – MVP
Isabel Martinez – Most Improved
Natalie Garner – Panther Heart Award
Football
Landon Corbitt – MVP
Robert Bailey --- Defensive Player of the Year
Quandre Coates – Most Improved Player
Oscar Garcia – Freshman of the Year
Brady Barrier – Offensive Player of the Year
Jonathan Cooper – Lineman of the Year
Presley Mouton – Panther Heart Award
Volleyball
Becca DeHoyos – MVP
Zoe Moore – Defensive Player of the Year
Makiyah Richardson – Most Improved
Meg Kreuzer – Offensive Player of the Year
Abby Foster – Panther Heart Award
Boys basketball
Robert Bailey – MVP
Jathan Sherman – Defensive Player of the Year
Dylan Derryberry – Most Improved
Tre Smith – Freshman of the Year
Landon Corbitt – Co-Offensive Player of the Year
Quandre Coates – Co-Offensive Player of the Year
Luke Rivon – Panther Heart Award
Girls basketball
Makiyah Richardson – MVP
Zoe Moore – Defensive Player of the Year
Yanisha Lewis – Most Improved
Madison Willis – Freshman of the Year
Mariana Sandoval – Offensive Player of the Year
Callie Henicke – Panther Heart Award
Student Trainers
Alyssa Humphrey – Golden Crutch Award
Ainslea Andrews – Golden Scissors Award
Jada Lewis – Panther Heart Awards
Valeria Romero – Best Student Athletic Trainer Injury
Girls powerlifting
Makhyla Johnson – Outstanding Lifter
Rae Andrews – Most Improved
Ayden Powell – Panther Heart Award
Paisley Wells – Panther Heart Award
Boys powerlifting
Martin Pereyda – Outstanding Lifter
Thomas Delao – Most Improved
Ryan Rist – Most Improved
Porter Chenault – Panther Heart Award
Kyler Taylor – Panther Heart Award
Girls soccer
Fatima Ramirez – MVP
Abril Alberto – Offensive Player of the Year
Renata Ward – Defensive Player of the Year
Olivia Lowery – Freshman of the Year
Arianny Gonzalez – Most Improved
Ximena Sanchez – Panther Heart Award
Boys soccer
Fidel Azuara-Lopez – Offensive Player of the Year
Geovany Pescador – Defensive Player of the Year
Geovany Pescador – Freshman of the Year
Isaiah Gomez – Most Improved
Sergio Cervantes – Panther Heart Award
Girls golf
Mattie Alcala – MVP
Laura Wagner – Most Improved
Boys golf
Carson Hall -- Most Improved
Braxton Leffingwell – MVP
Tennis
Alex Cardenas – MVP Boys
Tina Ly – MVP Girls
Kiera Beechum – Most Improved Girls
Juan Muniz – Most Improved Boys
Saul Lugo – Panther Heart Award
Softball
Becca DeHoyos – MVP
Kylee Fugere – Defensive MVP
Gabby Palacios – Offensive MVP
Daniela Lopez – Most Improved
Jayda Granger – Panther Heart Award
Baseball
Cameron Edmonds – MVP
Jathan Sherman – Defensive Player of the Year
Bryson Campbell – Offensive Player of the Year
Jamie Granger – “Never Say Die Panthers” Award
Holden Smith – “Never Say Die Panthers” Award
Jake Previte -- “Never Say Die Panthers” Award
Tyler Caruso – “Never Say Die Panthers” Award
Girls track
Trista Mouton – MVP
Zoe Moore – Top Field Event
Cassie Evans – Freshman of the Year
Payton Hawkins – Courageous Spirit Award
Kylee Fugere – Panther Heart Award
Boys track
Robert Bailey – Outstanding Field Event
Chris Evans – Outstanding Distance
Markel Harris – Outstanding Sprinter
Brayden Sanders – Panther Heart Award
Cole Majors – Panther Heart Award
Robert Bailey – Co-MVP
Chris Evans – Co-MVP
