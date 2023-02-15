Babies in Baytown

At the first Babies in Baytown meeting in 2023, organizers met to find ways to provide solutions for families that need support in dealing with the mental health of their children and family members. BIB is powered by First3Years, its umbrella organization. Pictured are, from left, Briceida "Bri" Alcaraz, BIB Parent co-chair; Laura Alvarado, Community Systems Manager, First3Years; Argenis Santamaria, Family Leadership Coordinator, First3Years; and Xiomara Cienfuegos, the 1-year-old daughter of BIB participant, Idhalia Cienfuegos.

B

abies in Baytown is an organization consisting of community organizations and families seeking solutions that support the mental health of young children and their families. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.