B
abies in Baytown is an organization consisting of community organizations and families seeking solutions that support the mental health of young children and their families.
BIB, as the group is commonly known, is powered by First3Years, its umbrella organization. Community Systems Manager Laura Alvarado, who also serves as Baytown City Councilwoman for District 1, said they focus heavily on early childhood initiatives. During its early days, the organization applied for a grant through the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health to help achieve its initiatives. As a result, they received $800,000, which was spread out over five years.
“We were initially called the Systems of Care Initiative,” Alvarado said. “And that's when I was brought on board to help manage this $800,000 grant.”
Alvarado said the $800,000, aside from a portion that goes toward her salary, is entirely devoted to Baytown.
But as more and more parents became involved, Alvarado felt a name change was necessary to entice more to join. After brainstorming, Valerie Adame, a community member, came up with the name “Babies in Baytown,” and then they noticed its acronym was BIB, a perfect fit.
“We're made up of community organizations and families of Baytown, and we're working to develop community solutions that better support the mental health of very young children and their families,” Alvarado said.
Alvarado added they have held conversations with families in the community and organizations to make decisions and plans about investing in innovative ways to better help families with children ages 0 to 3.
“We want to grow healthy minds and build healthy relationships with others in their community,” Alvarado said.
One way BIB does this is through Baby Day.
“Baby Day is more about the bonding of a family unit with their child,” Alvarado said.
The idea is to create activities that parents can do with their child that can be recreated at home without having to spend an outrageous amount of money. It could be something as simple as story time or even baby exercises. Baby Day also helps develop children’s motor skills by having them pass a ball back and forth.
“We also had a baby crawl race to help with their motor skills,” Alvarado said. “And it could also be simple exercises of when you're feeding your child. Are you looking at them as you're feeding? Are you talking to them about the foods, the color, the shapes, and the texture of the food? We want parents to know about that and how to interact with their child.”
Alvarado said the Hogg Foundation had helped BIB with different tools and resources that they need to complete their project and drive it.
“One of the things that we've been very proud of is that Babies in Baytown has not missed a beat,” Alvarado said. “There are a total of 10 organizations that received funding from the Hogg Foundation for this initiative. We're one of them. We're the only ones that focus on ages 0 to 3. And we have met all of our timelines. We continue to be featured on monthly funding calls. I really attribute that to the parents, and to our agency partners who continue to drive the initiative.”
Bri Alcaraz, BIB parent co-chair, a past president of the Mom’s Club of Baytown, found out about the organization after they sent out applications for grants.
“I wanted to know what it was about because there are so many grants, and it just seems unattainable,” Alcaraz said. “But with this grant, we were able to provide for need-based moms. We gave them diapers and clothing and just whatever they needed. And then, we also had a big fundraiser, a diaper drive, in which we partnered up with city businesses. We also got the public involved. That's how the grants happen.”
Alcaraz contacted Alvarado and began attending Community Organizing and Family Issues, or COFI, meetings.
“I wanted to get some help with things needed in my neighborhood and at my kids’ school,” Alcaraz said. “So, that just gave me the feeling of having a voice. And this is a way we help each other out. I love volunteering. I love helping out. We just felt like the perfect fit to what I have been trying to accomplish on this.”
In October 2022, BIB, through a collective budget effort with parents and partner agencies, presented a $25,000 donation to the City of Baytown.
Alvarado said $10,000 of the donation went to a partnership with Sterling Municipal Library to distribute home kits to provide resources and tools to assist parents in using their homes as an early learning environment. The distribution started in January.
Alvarado said the kits come with bilingual books, the baby’s first library card, learning toys, teaching books, and different colored blocks for the children to use for play.
“It has a lot of resources,” Alvarado said. “But the whole purpose of this kit is not just for parents to give toys to the kids to play with. We encourage parents to reach out to their kids to utilize those blocks and play with their child and talk about the colors of the blocks and all of that.”
Another $15,000 of the grant went to work with the Baytown Parks and Recreation Department to create additional spaces for families with children ages 0 to 3 within the parks’ system.
Alvarado said BIB has also developed some festivals that branch from Baby Day. One is happening Feb. 18.
After receiving 12 different areas from the Hogg Foundation to assess communities to see what they want and need, Alvarado said they narrowed it down to five areas. They are early education; parks and open spaces; look, feel and safety; arts and cultural expression; and living wages, local wealth and assets.
“But we can't do it all. So, as the COFI group came together, we narrowed it down even further,” Alvarado said. “Right now, we are working on education, parks and open spaces and the living wages. I think it's become a labor of love because we really try to incorporate other aspects of those factors.”
To find out more about BIB or to participate, contact Alvarado at LAlvarado@first3yearstx.org or call/text 469-394-3331. You can also follow BIB on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BabiesinBaytown or Instagram @bib_baytown. Or visit their website at https://first3yearstx.org/babies-in-baytown. β
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.