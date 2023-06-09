Attention Chambers County Small Businesses and Nonprofit organizations Jun 9, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Has your organization been operational since December 2019?Did you experience a revenue decline of at least 15 percent for FY2020?Did you file taxes in 2019 and 2020 or 2018 and 2019?You may be eligible for a one-time grant to offset COVID-19 losses!Want more information? Email grants@chamberstx.gov to receive the complete application and information packet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Business Information Technology Internet Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-June 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Myrtle Ruth West Jun 8, 2023 Patsy Ann Bowman Reid Jun 7, 2023 Shirley Mary Domangue Jenkins Jun 7, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey Will Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton be found guilty at trial? You voted: Yes No Don't care Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News 2023 Bayou Bowl Roster Attention Chambers County Small Businesses and Nonprofit organizations Baytown honors U.S. Army with proclamation for 248th birthday Jays dump Astros again, 3-2 Show Time at the Crosby Fair & Rodeo Goose Creek board OKs 2% pay raise CAN Behavioral Health shares message with Rotary Council to discuss Housing Needs Assessment Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented Articles$5K reward offered for man with Baytown tiesTraffic deaths raise concern in Mont BelvieuMayor talks mall at Rotary Club of BaytownMont Belvieu animal shelter seeks volunteersMaking ‘Perfect Practice’ possibleWilson Mackey Skinner, IIIDistinguished gentlemen gatherPatsy Ann Bowman ReidPolice beat June 6Goose Creek board OKs 2% pay raise ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCity to hear broadband presentation at meeting (1)Moore Honey Farm providing Real Texas Honey (1)Mayor talks mall at Rotary Club of Baytown (1) Letters to the Editor The Importance of June 6 Jun 7, 2023 0 ‘Listen respectfully ...’ - Letter to the Editor May 29, 2023 0 Kudos to Patti Long - Letter to the Editor May 26, 2023 0 Letters: The View of an Outsider May 24, 2023 0 Letters: Stop the Invasions May 24, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Abel May 22, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads NOTICE TO BIDDERS CITY OF BAYTOWN Jun 8, 2023 Estate Sale 4811 Raccoon, Fri & Sat Jun 8, 2023 Yard Sale 5823 Cinnamon Lake Dr. Jun 8, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.